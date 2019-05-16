Former Gilchrist County Farm Bureau Board honored for many years of service

Share !



On Thursday afternoon, May 9, a group of local Gilchrist County Farm Bureau Board Members and their families gathered at the local Farm Bureau office to honor several longtime board members.

Current Gilchrist County Farm Bureau President Gray Smith said the new county Farm Bureau Board had decided to add a flag pole and the United States flag to the front lawn. The pole, flag and monument was placed in honor of the dedicated service of the longtime local Farm Bureau Board Members. Those honored for their years of service were Roy and (the late) Ruby Lee Wilson, (the late) David and Margie Mikell, William and Helen Roberts, (the late) Clyde and Joyce Townsend, Frank Colson and (the late) Jim Jones.

At the base of the flag pole there is a marble monument with the former board members listed. Gray Smith spoke of the lean years at the county Farm Bureau and the dedication the former board members had to the local Farm Bureau. Mr. Roy Wilson was the Gilchrist County Farm Bureau Board President for 48 years. Many of the other board members served for decades.

State Farm Bureau President John Hoblick and retired Farm Bureau Finance Director Bob Richardson both came to the unveiling of the monument and the raising of the flag at the Gilchrist County Farm Bureau office.

Afterward those attending enjoyed a time of fellowship and refreshments.