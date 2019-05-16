GCSO Operation “Buzz Kill” a success

Share !



The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced on May 8th, in conjunction with the Eighth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the Chiefland Police Department, conducted an extended drug operation over the last six months which concluded this week with the arrests of 11 defendants. The defendants are currently being held on total bonds of $5,392,500.00 and facing a collective 300 years in prison.

Those arrested were Robert Keith Faulkner, Mark Castor, Amy Watson, Julie Smith, Trevyne Joyce Willis, Brandon Parsons, Rachel Anderson, Shawn Santerfeit, Kent Sexton, Bobby Hurst and Scotty Davidson.

This Operation led by Detective Sergeant Stalvey of the GCSO began in the Fall of 2018, has involved countless hours of investigation and surveillance by Sgt. Stalvey, along with Detective Sergeant Jenkins and the entire GCSO Investigative Division. These many hours of late nights and weekends away from family is time well spent to assure the safety of our citizens and to prevent not only drug addiction but the associated thefts, burglaries and violent crimes that are all too often the result of drug abuse and addiction.

Sheriff Schultz has repeatedly shown his commitment to ridding the streets of Gilchrist County of anyone involved in the sale of illicit drugs. Sheriff Schultz will not allow criminals to profit off the corruption and destruction of lives by using and selling dangerous drugs. This is just one of many operations by GCSO designed to keep Gilchrist County a safe place to live, work and raise a family.

Sheriff Schultz and Lieutenant Weatherford would like to express special thanks to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their assistance in apprehending these fugitives.

All the defendants in Operation “Buzz Kill” were arrested for the possession, sale or delivery of heroin, prescription opiates or methamphetamine. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.