Honoring our fallen warriors

The Gilchrist County Memorial Day Remembrance was held on Monday, May 27, at the Memorial Courtyard next to the County Courthouse in Trenton.

Bell High School Junior JROTC presented the United States flag and those gathered said the pledge of allegiance led by Steve Hutson.

Pat Watson sang the National Anthem and later in the program Michael and Christy McElroy sang My country ‘tis of thee. Afterward, former Veterans Service Officer Jim Mash welcomed those attending and read the Memorial Day proclamation from President Donald Trump.

The Memorial Day program included the dedication of the new WWI Memorial in the Courtyard. Members of the American Legion and Marine Corp League placed a wreath on each monument during the Wreath Laying Service.

At the conclusion of the Memorial Day Remembrance Ted Henley gave the benediction and then Taps was played.