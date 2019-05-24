Lady Tiger Softball team plays for State Championship

Share !



By Todd Bryant

The Trenton Lady Tigers traveled to Frostproof on Wednesday night, May 15, to play the Region 4 finals. The game had been rained out on Tuesday and the Tigers and Bulldogs were ready to get the game in the books. The Bulldogs had a large crowd and started junior Ridley Harper on the mound. The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the first inning when Hallie Bryant led off with a single, stole second, and scored when Emily Barras laid down a bunt single that was misplayed by the Bulldogs. After one inning, the score was 1-0 in favor of the Tigers. The score remained 1-0 until the top of the 5th inning. Zoey Maksimov, the designated player, led off the inning with a big double to get the Tigers going. Hallie Bryant followed up with a bunt to move the runner to third and was able to beat the throw to first. Bryant stole second on the next pitch putting runners at second and third. With no outs, Barras laid down a great squeeze bunt to score Maksimov, making the score 2-0, and Barras was also safe at first. Barras stole second on the next pitch giving the Tigers runners on second and third again. Right fielder Keeli Zingaro came up and drove a line drive deep to left center to score 2 runs, putting the Tigers up 4-0.

Sophomore Darian Ingram had started on the mound for the Tigers and had kept the Bulldogs scoreless thru the first 5 innings. However, in the 6th, the first hitter got on with a hit by pitch. The Bulldogs laid down a bunt that was handled well by the Tiger defense but after a couple of errors trying to get the first runner out, the run scored putting the game at 4-1 going into the 7th inning. The Tigers failed to score in the top of the 7th inning and in the bottom of the inning the already hostile Frostproof fans were up and on their feet screaming as loud as they could at Ingram and the Tiger defense. The Bulldog lead-off batter got on with a hit by pitch. The next batter popped up to 3rd base for the first out. The next batter singled to short right field giving the Bulldogs runners at 1st and 2nd, one out. The next batter tried to bunt up the first base line but was tagged out for the second out. With runners on second and third, the score 4-1, the last batter hit a ground ball that was fielded and thrown short of first base allowing the runner from third to score. However, Tigers’first baseman Grace Guthrie knocked the ball down and when the hitter rounded first thinking that she could reach second, Guthrie made a heads up play to tag the runner and end the inning and the game. The Tigers won 4-2 and had punched their ticket into the Final Four at the 2019 FHSAA Softball Championship in Vero Beach. For the game Darian Ingram threw a complete game giving up only 3 hits, no walks, 2 HBP, no earned runs, and had 7 strikeouts. The Tigers had 12 hits including 2 each by Bryant, Barras, Adrian Ingram, Zingaro, and Taniah Bowers, Maksimov and Zingaro both had doubles - Bryant added 2 stolen bases.

Trenton improved to 25-0 and Ingram’s record reached 21-0. The Tigers defeated Wewahitchka 4-0 in the state semi-finals on Tuesday, May 21 at 2:20 p.m. Trenton played Sneads on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in the state championship. GO TIGERS!