Lady Tigers are softball district champs

By Todd Bryant

The girls district 7 1A softball tournament began in Trenton on Monday night with #4 seed Dixie playing the #5 seed Branford at 5 pm followed by #3 seed Chiefland playing the #6 seed Bronson at 7 pm. Dixie was able to beat Branford 12-6 and Chiefland beat Bronson 10-0. The next round of the tournament was played on Tuesday. Chiefland advanced to play #2 seed Bell and Dixie advanced to play #1 seed Trenton. Chiefland lost a hard fought game to Bell 1-0 at 5 pm and Trenton and Dixie squared off at 7 pm.

Trenton started Darian Ingram on the mound and she threw a gem of a game. Ingram went all 7 innings, giving up only 2 hits, 1 walk, and struck out 13 while holding the Bears scoreless. The Tigers got a run in the first inning when Hallie Bryant singled, stole second, moved to third on an Emily Barras sacrifice bunt and scored on an Adrian Ingram squeeze bunt. Keeli Zingaro followed up with a double but was stranded to end the inning. The game remained 1-0 until the 5th inning. With one out, 8th grader Tatum Duthu coaxed a walk, moved to second on a Bryant bunt single, and scored when Ingram’s infield hit was mishandled. In the 7th inning Lillian Wilkerson lead off with a single to left, Tania Bowers reached on an error and Grace Guthrie laid down a great bunt to load the bases. Mallory Coates came up and hit a fly ball to center that scored Wilkerson and Hallie Bryant had her third single to score Bowers. The contest ended 4-0 and the Tigers would move on to face Bell on Thursday night at 7 pm.

---

On Thursday night the #1 seed Tigers and the #2 seed Bulldogs met to see who the District 7 winner would be and who would gain home field advantage in the regional semi-final game. The Tigers would go with their ace, Darian Ingram, and she threw another great game. Ingram threw only 54 pitches in 5 innings, gave up only 1 hit, 1 walk, had 4 strikeouts and gave up no runs once again. The Tigers got going in the first inning. Bryant singled, stole second and scored on a Jenny Lynn Johnson bunt single that was mishandled. With Johnson on second, Zingaro had an RBI single and made the score 2-0. Adrian Ingram doubled to right center in the next at bat putting runners at second and third with one out. Lillian Wilkerson squeezed Zingaro home and Tania Bowers followed with an RBI single to bring Ingram home, making the score 4-0 after the first inning. In the second inning, with 2 outs, Barras walked and moved to second on a wild pitch, Johnson laid down a bunt single to move Barras to third and then stole second, and then Zingaro doubled both of the runners home, making the score 6-0. Adrian Ingram then hit her second double of the night, scoring Zingaro and making the score 7-0. In the fifth inning Duthu walked, Guthrie walked, Bryant had an RBI double scoring Duthu, Barras had an RBI sacrifice fly to right center to score Guthrie and Johnson singled to score Bryant and end the game at 10-0. For the night the Tiger hitters had 11 hits, including 3 each by Johnson and Zingaro, and 2 each for Bryant and Adrian Ingram, and one for Wilkerson. Zingaro had 3 RBIs and Ingram had 2 doubles with Zingaro and Bryant adding doubles.

This week the Regional semi-final takes place as Bell (20-5) travels to Polk County to take on the Frostproof Bulldogs (18-9) on Thursday. Trenton (23-0) will host the Fort Meade Miners (17-10) on Thursday at 7 pm. Come out and support the Tigers.