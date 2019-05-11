Law Day held on the Suwannee

Share !



Law enforcement from Gilchrist and Levy Counties were treated to dinner on the Suwannee River. Deputies from both counties gathered to enjoy fried mullet, cheese grits and swamp cabbage. Law Day is a long standing tradition hosted each year by Judge Sheree Lancaster of Gilchrist County and Judge James T. Browning of Levy County, along with State Attorney Bill Cervone and Public Defender Stacy A. Scott.

This event started many years ago as a way of thanking local law enforcement for the job they do each and every day. The dinner is named in honor of longtime Circuit Court Judge, the late W.O. Beauchamp, Jr. The dinner was held at the river camp of Luther and Kay Drummond.

Just before dinner was served Levy Sheriff Bobby McCallum welcomed everyone saying, “Welcome to beautiful Levy County.”

Gilchrist Judge Sheree Lancaster introduced United States Congressman Neal Dunn, MD. Congressman Dunn came to the event to present a flag that was flown over the Capital of the United States of America on April 19, 2019 to Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz. The American flag was flown at the request of Congressman Dunn to honor the tragic loss of Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey of Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office one year ago. He also presented the Congressional Record for April 25, 2018, where he issued the following statement. “Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor the memory of two fallen heroes back home in North Florida, Gilchrist County Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey. These two officers were tragically murdered in the line of duty during an ambush shooting on April 19. These two young men were selfless heroes, patriots, and everything we aspire to be as a people, as a nation, and as Americans. Sergeant Ramirez had served in law enforcement for 7 years and he leaves behind two young children and a wife. He had, as Sheriff Bobby Schultz described it -- an ‘infectious smile.’ Deputy Lindsey joined the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and dedicated his time and efforts towards getting illegal drugs off our streets.”

Please join us in honoring Gilchrist County Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, and all of our fallen heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice to insure our safety.”

The large crowd enjoyed the fine dinner served on the river bank. Local law enforcement officers spent a few hours away from their often stressful jobs of keeping the citizens of Gilchrist and Levy Counties safe.