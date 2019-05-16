May 16, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 3, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following: SP 2019-06.

A request by Lyndsay Ayers and John M. Ayers, III, owner, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for an office and proposed storage in an Industrial land use category located on approximately 1.0 acres, described as Lot 1, of TYLER CREEK BUSINESS COMMUNITY, a subdivision according to the plat thereof filed in Plat Book 4, page 39, of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 10-10-15-0357-0000-0010.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. May 16, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000087

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK, a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

STEPHEN M. SUGGS a/k/a STEPHEN MARK SUGGS,

Defendant.

_________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Summary Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated April 26, 2019, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on June 24, 2019 the following described property:

Lots 27 and 28, Block E, SUN ‘N’ FUN, UNIT NO. 6, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, Page(s) 63-66, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a 1982 Doublewide Mobile Home, Serial #’s GAFL2AC50340215 and GAFL2BC50340215.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: May 8th, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Notice of Sale under F.S. Chapter 45 has been furnished by United States Mail on May 8, 2019 to each of the following: Stephen M. Suggs a/k/a Stephen Mark Suggs, 520 Mary Ann Drive, Crawfordville, Florida 32327 and to Norm D. Fugate, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, Post Office Box 98, Williston, Florida 32696 and by E-Mail Service to: norm@normdfugatepa.com and to celia@normdfugatepa.com.

S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. May 16 and 23, 2019.

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Grady Moore; Discussion on Denial of Permit

3:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

Interim County Planner;

SUP 2019-02 request by Leroy Solar Center; Avera; James L. Langford; and Joseph C. Langford seeking SUP for solar farm

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. May 16, 2019

-------------

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statues 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P.O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

HALE TO THE CLEAN

Description: COMMERCIAL CLEANING; MOVE IN, MOVE OUT

at 1700 SW 9TH TRAIL

Bell, Florida 32619

Under which we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are: Christopher Hale and Tammy Hale.

Pub. May 16, 2019

__________________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., June 6, 2019, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: Milling and resurfacing of CR 232 from SR 47 to the Gilchrist and Alachua County line.

BID OPENING LOCATION: Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

The complete original bid and 2 copies must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR MILLING AND RESURFACING OF CR 232 FROM SR 47 TO THE GILCHRIST AND ALACHUA COUNTY LINE”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Envelopes are to be sent or delivered in person to the above address. No postal mail will be accepted.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:00 p.m. on June 6, 2019, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County.

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from the NFPS website at http://www.nfps.net/bid-opportunities/. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Debbie Motes at North Florida Professional Services via e-mail (dmotes@nfps.net) with questions. All questions must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 30th, 2019.

Pub. May 9 and 16, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 212018CA000046CAAXMX

WELLS FARGO BANK, NA

Plaintiff,

vs.

JIMMIE MYERS A/K/A JIMMIE H. MYERS, et al

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: KAITLYN MYERS

RESIDENT: Unknown

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 205 NW COUNTY ROAD 235, NEWBERRY, FL 32669-2229

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in GILCHRIST County, Florida.

Lot 1, Ironstone, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, page 62, public records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy to your written defenses, if any, to this action on Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC, attorneys for plaintiff, whose address is 2001 NW 64th Street, Suite 100, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before or immediately thereafter, June 14, 2019 otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal.

DATED May 3, 2019

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Copies furnished to:

Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC

2001 NW 64th Street

Suite 100

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Movant counsel certifies that a bona fide effort to resolve this matter on the motion notice has been made or that, because of time consideration, such effort has not yet been made but will be made prior to the scheduled hearing.

ADA Contact Information

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES (ADA) REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS FOR NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS:

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Ms. Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua Çounty Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact the Court Interpreter Program at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. May 9 and 16, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-21

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KAREN ANN CHARTERS

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KAREN ANN CHARTERS, deceased, whose date of death was February 24, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication is May 9, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

DAVID J. WOLLINKA

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 608483

WOLLINKA, WOLLINKA & DODDRIDGE

10015 TRINITY BLVD, SUITE 101

TRINITY, FL 34655

Telephone: (727) 937-4177

Fax: (727) 478-7007

E-Mail: pleadings@wollinka.com

Secondary E-Mail: cyndi@wollinka.com

Personal Representative:

MICHAEL ROBERT ELLIOTT

10015 Trinity Blvd., Suite 101

Trinity, Florida 34655

Pub. May 9 and 16, 2019.

______________________

Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland

Date: May 16, 2019

Name of Responsible Entity: City of Trenton

Address: 114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693-3440

Contact: Lyle Wilkerson, City Manager

Telephone Number: (352) 463-4000

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals.

This is to give notice that the City of Trenton has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Orders 11988 and 11990 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and/or wetland will have on the environment.

The City of Trenton intends to undertake a project to be funded by a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The proposed project includes:

In Service Area #1, renovate the City of Trenton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, Florida, by replacing the City’s existing influent screening system with a new static influent screening system. Also, in Service Area #1, the funding will be used to install a new well pump control system at the City of Trenton’s elevated water storage tank and the two (2) well field sites which house the three (3) existing potable water wells. Additionally, if funds are available, in Unmet Need #1, Service Area #1, the funding will be used to repair or replace the wet-weather storage pond liner at the City’s wastewater treatment plant. In Unmet Need #2, Service Area #1, if funds are available, the funding will be used to replace the existing scum pumping system at the City’s wastewater treatment plant.

These activities will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reason:

A portion of the project will be located in a floodplain and/or wetland. The City does not anticipate any additional impervious surface will be created within the floodplain and/or wetland. If additional impervious surface is created by the project, stormwater drainage improvements to compensate for the additional impervious surface that will be created will be included in the project.

Although a portion of the project will be located in the 100-year floodplain and/or wetland, the improvements cannot be undertaken in any other location due to the scope of the project. There is, therefore no practicable alternative than to continue with the project.

The proposed improvements conform to applicable floodplain and wetlands protection standards. The proposed action will not affect natural or beneficial floodplain and/or wetland values, and residents of the community will benefit from the project. The proposed project involves the following Activities:

Activities: Service Area #1 – Potable Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection System Service Area: 03J – Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades–The activity to be carried out in Service Area #1 is the replacement of the existing influent screening system with a new static influent screening system at the City of Trenton’s wastewater treatment plant located within the northeast quadrant of the City at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, FL 32693.

Activity 03J Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades CDBG Cost $387,000.00

Local Match $25,000.00

A portion of the Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades in Service Area #1 may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately 7.04 acres of land the City’s sanitary Sewer Treatment Plant is located on is located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

03J – Water Tank/Well/Treatment Plant–Also, the activity to be carried out in Service Area #1 is the installation of a well pump control system, utilizing telemetry, which would send communication between the existing elevated water storage tank, located on the west side of NW 1st Street between NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue, and the three (3) existing potable water wells. Two of the potable water wells are located in the building behind City Hall located at 114 North Main Street. The third potable water well is located in the park behind the City Community Center located at 214 Southeast Third Avenue.

Activity 03J Water Tank/Well/Treatment Plant Improvements CDBG Cost $111,600.00

Local Match $0.00

A portion of the Water Tank/Well/Treatment Plant activity which will take place at the elevated water storage tank in Service Area #1, will be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately .10 acres of land located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

A total of 7.14 acres of the work to be carried out in the primary activities included in this project may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Activity 016 Engineering CDBG Cost $ 99,400.00

Local Match $0.00

Activity 013 Administration CDBG Cost $52,000.00

Local Match $0.00

Total CDBG Cost - $650,000.00

Total City’s Local Match Claimed for Points - $25,000.00

Total CDBG funding and City’s Local Match Claimed for Points - $675,000.00

Unmet Need #1: Service Area #1 – Potable Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection System Service Area: 03J–Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades – If funds are available, the activity to be carried out in Unmet Need #1 Service Area #1 is the repair or replacement of the wet-weather storage pond liner at the City of Trenton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, FL 32693.

Activity 03J Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades

CDBG Cost $125,000.00

Local Match $0.00

A portion of the activity in Unmet Need #1 Service Area #1 may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately 7.04 acres of land located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

Unmet Need #2: Service Area #1 – Potable Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection Service Area: 03J – Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades – If funds are available, the activity to be carried out in Unmet Need #2 Service Area #1 is the replacement of the existing scum pumping system at the City of Trenton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, FL 32693.

Activity 03J Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades

CDBG Cost $175,000.00

Local Match $0.00

A portion of the activity in Unmet Need #2 Service Area #1 may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately 7.04 acres of land located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

The City does not anticipate any additional impervious areas will be created by any of the proposed activities in Service Area #1 included in this project. If any additional impervious areas are created, sufficient stormwater drainage will be included in the design and construction for the project to compensate for the additional impervious areas created by the project.

Failure to provide these improvements would result in the City of Trenton not being able to carry out the activities in the project.

Additional agencies involved in this project include the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the City of Trenton and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Written comments must be received by Lyle Wilkerson, City Manager, City of Trenton, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693-3440 on or before May 23, 2019. Comments may also be submitted by email at citymanager@trentonflorida.org. A more detailed description of the project and the Federal Insurance Administration (FIA) flood maps are available for citizen review by contacting the local government.

Lee Deen, Mayor

Environmental Certifying Official

City of Trenton

114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693-3440

Telephone number (352) 463-4000

Pub. May 16, 2019

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-67

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES OF ELIZABETH A. GRAY, Deceased; JONATHAN P. GRAY, Individually and as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; STEPHANIE GRAY, as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; and JOHN DOE and JANE DOE (Unknown Tenants/Occupants),

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 26, 2019, and entered in Case No. 21-2018-CA-67 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein CAPITAL CITY BANK is the Plaintiff and the Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased, Jonathan P. Gray, Individually and as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased, and Stephanie Gray, as a surviving heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased, are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 a.m. on the 1st day of July, 2019, except the Clerk shall not conduct the sale unless a representative of Plaintiff is present, the following described property as set forth in said Final Summary Judgment of foreclosure:

Lot 15, being the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 16 East, including 25 feet of street right-of-way on the North side. All lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

TOGETHER WITH a 2008 Clayton Mobile Home, Serial Number WHC017129GA, Title No. 104132693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

WITNESS MY HAND and the seal of this Court on May 1st, 2019.

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Court Administration, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Clerk of the Circuit Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, telephone number 352-463-3170, not later than seven (7) days prior to the proceeding. If hearing impaired (TDD) 1-800-955-8771, or Voice (V) 1-800-955-8770, via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. May 16 and 23, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2018 CA 75

FLORIDA CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OF WAYNE D. NEWTON, DECEASED, MARIE E. NEWTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARIE E. NEWTON AND UNKNOWN TENANT(S),

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Clerk of Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, will on July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Front door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, offer for sale and sell at public outcry, one by one, to the highest bidder for cash, the property located in Gilchrist County, Florida, as follows:

LOT 17: FROM THE SW CORNER OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 11, A DISTANCE OF 834.06 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, A DISTANCE OF 134.88 FEET: THENCE RUN N 00 DEGREES 43’ 17” W, A DISTANCE OF 299.88 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 53’ 23” W, A DISTANCE OF 134.87 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 200.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LOT 18: FROM THE SW CORNER OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 11, A DISTANCE OF 968.94 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 45; 55” E, A DISTANCE OF 134.85 FEET: THENCE RUN N 00 DEGREES 43’ 17” W, A DISTANCE OF 300.81 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 53’ 23” W. A DISTANCE OF 134.84 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 299.88 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure entered on April 26, 2019, in the above styled cause, pending in said Court.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. May 16 and 23, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000088

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK, a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

STEPHEN M. SUGGS a/k/a STEPHEN MARK SUGGS,

Defendant.

_________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Summary Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated April 26, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on June 24, 2019 the following described property:

Parcel 1, Campsite No. 218, Waccasassa Campsites, Unit One, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, pages 37-39 of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: May 8th, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Notice of Sale under F.S. Chapter 45 has been furnished by United States Mail on May 8, 2019 to each of the following: Stephen M. Suggs a/k/a Stephen Mark Suggs, 520 Mary Ann Drive, Crawfordville, Florida 32327 and to Norm D. Fugate, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, Post Office Box 98, Williston, Florida 32696 and by E-Mail Service to: norm@normdfugatepa.com and to celia@normdfugatepa.com.

S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. May 16 and 23, 2019.

______________________

UNSPECIFIED SITE STRATEGY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Date: May 16, 2019

Name of Responsible Entity: Gilchrist County

Address: 209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Telephone Number: (352) 463-3198

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about May 25, 2019, Gilchrist County will submit a request to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project to repair or replace a minimum of eleven (11) low to moderate income owner occupied housing units, all of which will be located within unincorporated Gilchrist County, Florida. One or more of the housing units being addressed may be located in a floodplain and/or wetland. The floor elevation of any addressed housing unit located in a floodplain and/or wetland will be elevated above the minimum flood elevation for the property as part of the renovation or replacement of the housing unit. Up to eleven (11) benefitting households will also receive temporary relocation assistance for the period of time their home is under construction. After the eleven (11) housing units have been addressed, if funding remains available, the remaining Community Development Block Grant and match funding will be used to rehabilitate or replace additional housing units owned and occupied by low and moderate-income households.

ACTIVITY(IES): Service Area #1 – The Unincorporated Gilchrist County Housing Rehab/ Demolition/ Replacement Service Area:

14A – Housing Rehab/Demolition/Replacement - The activity proposed in Service Area #1 involves repairing or replacing a minimum of eleven (11) low to moderate income owner occupied housing units, all of which will be located within unincorporated Gilchrist County. The total household income of the occupants of two (2) of the eleven (11) housing units will be less than 30% of area median income. The total household income of the occupants of three (3) of the eleven (11) housing units will be between 30.01% and 50.00% of area median income. The household income of the occupants of the six (6) remaining housing units will be less than 80% of area median income.

Activity 14A Housing Rehab/Demolition/Replacement CDBG Cost $615,500.00

Local SHIP Match $50,000.00

08–Temporary Relocation – The activity proposed in Service Area #1 involves up to eleven (11) benefitting households whose housing units are being rehabilitated or replaced will receive temporary relocation assistance for the period of time their home is under construction.

Activity 08 Temporary Relocation

CDBG Cost $22,000.00

Local Match $0.00

Activity 21A Administration CDBG Cost $112,500.00

Local Match $0.00

After the eleven (11) housing units have been addressed, if funding remains available, the remaining Community Development Block Grant and match funding will be used to rehabilitate or replace additional housing units owned and occupied by low and moderate-income households.

Total CDBG Cost - $750,000.00

Total Local Match - $50,000.00

Total CDBG Cost and Local Match -

$800,000.00

Gilchrist County has determined that the activities proposed in the Unspecified Site Strategy are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) requirements. As eligible sites are located, site specific checklist will be completed prior to the commitment of funds for each unit. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the Environmental Review Record (ERR) to Bobby Crosby, County Administrator, Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Telephone number (352) 463-3198. Additional project information is contained in the ERR on file at the County Administrator’s Office at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:30 A.M to 4:30 P.M. All comments must be received by May 24, 2019. Comments will be considered prior to Gilchrist County requesting a release of funds.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

Gilchrist County certifies to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and HUD that Todd Gray, in his capacity as Chairman, Board of County Commissioners, Gilchrist County, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The State’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows Gilchrist County to use the CDBG funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

DEO will accept objections to its release of funds and Gilchrist County certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of Gilchrist County; (b) Gilchrist County has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the State; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, CDBG Program, MSC-400, 107 East Madison Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399-6508. Potential objectors should contact Gilchrist County to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Todd Gray, Chairman, Board of County Commissioners

Environmental Certifying Official

Gilchrist County

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Phone: (352) 463-3198

Pub. May 16, 2019

_____________________