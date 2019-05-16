May 16, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Frances Valentine

Frances Valentine, 72, of Old Town passed away May 9th.

Mrs. Valentine was born November 28, 1946 to the late Ward and Annie Hendricks in Phenix City, Alabama, but had lived in the Dixie County area for most of her life. She had worked for several years as a waitress and cook at the Suwannee Cafe and was a member of Suwannee Baptist Church. In her spare time Mrs. Valentine enjoyed watching wrestling and football, picking up what nots growing flowers, being a “professional flower thief,” and being an avid gator fan.

Mrs. Valentine is survived by her son, Charles Valentine, Jr. (Amy) of Cross City; daughter Pamela Grissett (David) of Old Town; brothers Jerry Hendricks (Peggy) of Cross City and Marvin Hendricks (Nancy) of Cross City; sisters Mattie “Becky” Norris of Lake City and Sheila Gainey of Fanning Springs; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and other extended family members.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Valentine were held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15th at Lee Cemetery in Old Town, with Rev. Fred Edwards officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

________________

Card of Thanks

The children and grandchildren of Doris Philman would like to thank everyone for the prayers, visits, cards, money, food and flowers following the loss of our precious momma and granny. Your thoughtfulness during our time of sorrow will never be forgotten.

A special thanks to the Nurses and Aides from Haven Hospice.

Momma’s love was a reflection of Gods love for each one of us. She will be greatly missed, but will be forever in our hearts.

The Family of Doris N. Philman

Vernon, Kay, Donna, Buddy, Bruce, John, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren