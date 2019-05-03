May 2, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported

organization will be facilitating an Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N. Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome.

Pub. May 2, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on April 8, 2019:

Ernest Brady, 120 N. Broad Street, Brooksville, FL 34601, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-221583-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.3398 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 14E, Section 24 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. May 2, 2019

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Attorney; Ordinance 2019-

01, Reduction of Speed Limit on

NE 17th Trail

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

Interim County Planner;

SP 2019-05, Kelly and Rachelle

Philman, Preliminary Site Plan for

a communication tower

4:45 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Attorney; Resolution 2019-

15 to vacate lots 1,2,3,4 of

Greenway Palms Subdivision

5:00 p.m. Richard Roman, Finance

Director; Budget Amendment and

Resolutions 2019-17 & 2019-18

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. May 2, 2019

