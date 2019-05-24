May 23, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-67

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES OF ELIZABETH A. GRAY, Deceased; JONATHAN P. GRAY, Individually and as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; STEPHANIE GRAY, as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; and JOHN DOE and JANE DOE (Unknown Tenants/Occupants),

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 26, 2019, and entered in Case No. 21-2018-CA-67 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein CAPITAL CITY BANK is the Plaintiff and the Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased, Jonathan P. Gray, Individually and as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased, and Stephanie Gray, as a surviving heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased, are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 a.m. on the 1st day of July, 2019, except the Clerk shall not conduct the sale unless a representative of Plaintiff is present, the following described property as set forth in said Final Summary Judgment of foreclosure:

Lot 15, being the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 16 East, including 25 feet of street right-of-way on the North side. All lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

TOGETHER WITH a 2008 Clayton Mobile Home, Serial Number WHC017129GA, Title No. 104132693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

WITNESS MY HAND and the seal of this Court on May 1st, 2019.

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Court Administration, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Clerk of the Circuit Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, telephone number 352-463-3170, not later than seven (7) days prior to the proceeding. If hearing impaired (TDD) 1-800-955-8771, or Voice (V) 1-800-955-8770, via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. May 16 and 23, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2018 CA 75

FLORIDA CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OF WAYNE D. NEWTON, DECEASED, MARIE E. NEWTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARIE E. NEWTON AND UNKNOWN TENANT(S),

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Clerk of Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, will on July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Front door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, offer for sale and sell at public outcry, one by one, to the highest bidder for cash, the property located in Gilchrist County, Florida, as follows:

LOT 17: FROM THE SW CORNER OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 11, A DISTANCE OF 834.06 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, A DISTANCE OF 134.88 FEET: THENCE RUN N 00 DEGREES 43’ 17” W, A DISTANCE OF 299.88 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 53’ 23” W, A DISTANCE OF 134.87 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 200.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LOT 18: FROM THE SW CORNER OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 11, A DISTANCE OF 968.94 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 45; 55” E, A DISTANCE OF 134.85 FEET: THENCE RUN N 00 DEGREES 43’ 17” W, A DISTANCE OF 300.81 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 53’ 23” W. A DISTANCE OF 134.84 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 299.88 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure entered on April 26, 2019, in the above styled cause, pending in said Court.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. May 16 and 23, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000088

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK, a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

STEPHEN M. SUGGS a/k/a STEPHEN MARK SUGGS,

Defendant.

_________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Summary Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated April 26, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on June 24, 2019 the following described property:

Parcel 1, Campsite No. 218, Waccasassa Campsites, Unit One, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, pages 37-39 of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: May 8th, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Notice of Sale under F.S. Chapter 45 has been furnished by United States Mail on May 8, 2019 to each of the following: Stephen M. Suggs a/k/a Stephen Mark Suggs, 520 Mary Ann Drive, Crawfordville, Florida 32327 and to Norm D. Fugate, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, Post Office Box 98, Williston, Florida 32696 and by E-Mail Service to: norm@normdfugatepa.com and to celia@normdfugatepa.com.

S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. May 16 and 23, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000087

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK, a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

STEPHEN M. SUGGS a/k/a STEPHEN MARK SUGGS,

Defendant.

_________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Summary Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated April 26, 2019, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on June 24, 2019 the following described property:

Lots 27 and 28, Block E, SUN ‘N’ FUN, UNIT NO. 6, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, Page(s) 63-66, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a 1982 Doublewide Mobile Home, Serial #’s GAFL2AC50340215 and GAFL2BC50340215.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: May 8th, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Notice of Sale under F.S. Chapter 45 has been furnished by United States Mail on May 8, 2019 to each of the following: Stephen M. Suggs a/k/a Stephen Mark Suggs, 520 Mary Ann Drive, Crawfordville, Florida 32327 and to Norm D. Fugate, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, Post Office Box 98, Williston, Florida 32696 and by E-Mail Service to: norm@normdfugatepa.com and to celia@normdfugatepa.com.

S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. May 16 and 23, 2019.

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported

organization, will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi-montly meeting on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N. Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome.

Pub. May 23, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on May 8, 2019:

Laura Spears, 5089 W CR 232, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-233729-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1083 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Sections 14 and 15 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. May 23, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT

AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – November 13, 2018 CRA Meeting

E. Discussion Items

1. Facade Grants 2. Ameris Parking Lot

F. Public Comments

G. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. May 23, 2019

UNSPECIFIED SITE STRATEGY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

May 23, 2019

Florida Department of Economic

Opportunity

107 E. Madison St. MSC-400

Tallahassee, FL 32399

850-717-8411

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about June 3, 2019, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of 2017 Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake housing rehabilitation projects related to disaster relief from Hurricane Irma. DEO’s Housing Repair and Replacement Program will receive $615,922,000 in disaster recovery funds of which $53,927,400 is anticipated for assisting homeowners throughout Alachua, Baker, Bradford (exclude zip code 32091), Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, DeSoto (exclude zip code 34266), Dixie, Flagler (exclude zip code 32136), Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry (exclude zip code 33935 and 33440), Hernando, Highlands (exclude zip code 33825 and 33870), Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Nassau, Okeechobee, Pasco (exclude zip code 33523), Pinellas, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole (exclude zip code 32771), St. Johns (exclude zip code 32145 and 32084), Sumter, Suwanee, and Union Counties for the following activities:Repair to, reconstruction or replace of housing units damaged by Hurricane Irma, which may include code compliance and mitigation against future storm impacts, including elevation; The completion of work to homes that have been partially repaired; Repairs to, or replacement of manufactured, modular and mobile homes impacted by Hurricane Irma; Temporary housing assistance based on individual homeowners needs and their participation in the Housing Repair Program; Temporary Housing Assistance based on individual tenant needs and their participation in the Housing Repair Program.

DEO has determined that the activities proposed in the Unspecified Site Strategy are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) requirements. As eligible sites are located, a site-specific checklist will be completed prior to the commitment of funds for each unit. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at DEO, 107 E. Madison St. MSC-400, Tallahassee, Florida, 32399, and may be examined or copied during weekdays, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Geoff Amison, Environmental Program Manager. All comments received by May 31, 2019 will be considered by DEO prior to submission of a request for release of funds.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

DEO certifies to HUD that Kenneth Lawson, in his capacity as Executive Director of DEO, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the federal courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows DEO to use the program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and DEO’s certification of the period of 15 days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) contingent on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of DEO; (b) DEO has omitted a step or failed to make a decision of finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of the release of funds by HUD; or (d) another federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures at 24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76 and shall be addressed to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in the Office of Community Planning and Development with attention to Tom Bilodeau, Program Manager in the Charles E. Bennett Federal Building at 400 West Bay Street, Suite 1015, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Potential objectors should contact DEO to verify the last day of the objection period.

Kenneth Lawson, Executive Director

Florida Department of Economic

Opportunity

Environmental Certifying Official

Pub. May 23, 2019

