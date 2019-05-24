May 23, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Lloyd Alfred Austin

Lloyd Alfred Austin departed this life for his heavenly home on May 15th.

Lloyd was born September 25, 1938 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. He and his wife Lelia retired to Trenton, in 1999. He spent his final years at the Atrium in Gainesville. He was a faithful minister of the Gospel, husband, father, grandfather and beloved friend to many. All who knew him will remember him most for his quick wit and his teaching of God’s Word.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lelia Ann (Lamb) Austin. He is survived by his two sons, Lindell Austin (Sharla) and Aric Austin (Stephanie); five grandchildren, Emily, Layton, Skyler, Taylor and Savannah; his brother, Duane Austin; three sisters, Evelyn Heath, Thelma Norris and Velma (Red) Perryman, all of southern Illinois.

Lloyd was a faithful minister of the Gospel for 36 years. Prior to ministry, he served four years in the Air Force after which he worked in various trades. He was most proud of his time as an engineer with Manufacturer’s Railroad in St. Louis, Missouri. He accepted the call to ministry in 1967. He obtained a Master of Arts in Church Ministries from the Church of God School of Theology in 1989. In his retirement years he was a college professor teaching religion and ethics classes. His impact has been felt far and wide and no doubt many will greet him in Heaven as a result of his obedience to the Lord.

Lloyd was classic cut up and made people laugh until his last day. He was famous for being skittish about hugs, but handed them out freely as he got closer to his home-going. We rest in the knowledge that his Savior welcomed him with the words, “Well done my good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:21.

Services were held Saturday, May 18th at the Living Praise Church of God in Trenton at 11:00 a.m. A viewing preceded the service at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guestbook at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

________________

Maudine Howell Barnhill

Maudine Howell Barnhill, born December 25, 1936, in Vero Beach, passed away May 18th after a long illness.

She was a resident of Levy County for most of her life and was a homemaker. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Barnhill, Sr.; her parents, Pink and Ozella Bratcher Howell; stepmother, Ethel Howell; two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Watson and Robin Mangano; son, Robert M. Barnhill, Jr.; grandchildren, Shane and Ryan Watson, Robert M. Barnhill, III, Shaunna Lamb and Joseph Mangano; great grandchildren, Kendall and Kaleb Watson, Robert Barnhill, IV, Grant Barnhill, Natalie and Tristan Lamb and Mylee Ward.

Friends are welcome to attend the graveside service on Friday, May 31st at The Barnhill Family Cemetery, at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

________________

Joseph Edward Lyons

Joseph Edward Lyons, Sr., age 92 passed away Saturday, May 11th at 5:20 a.m. in Bell.

Joseph was born in East Port, FL to Wesley S. Lyons and Beulah Mae Davis and remained in the Volusia County area his entire life.

He spoke often of the many changes that had taken place since he was a young boy. He served in the US Navy in WWII in addition to serving as a Law Enforcement Officer for Daytona Beach Police Department. His passion was fishing and gardening and he did both as if it were a job he loved. When his health permitted, he attended the Sanford Church of God of Prophecy.

Joseph is survived by the love of his life of 32 years, Leatrice Asher Lyons; sons, Joseph Edward Jr. (Kendra) Lyons of Randleman, NC, Richard Douglas (Marsha) Lyons of Sanderson; stepson Douglas Byrd of Hudson Florida; daughters, Theresa Louise (Mitchell) Gentry of Bell, Anita Lyons (David) Moore of Bell; stepdaughter, Cathy (Curt) Prystupa of Hudson; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great- great-grandchildren. A visitation was held on Saturday, May 18th at 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Services began at 12:30 p.m.-1:00 p.m. at Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL. Entombment immediately followed at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, FL .

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice at www.Beyourhaven.org.

________________

Venera K. Williams

Venera K. Williams, 93, of Jena passed away on May 13th.

She was born on September 19, 1925 to the late John and Irene Philmon. Venera enjoyed spending time gardening and traveling. She married Harry J. Williams before he joined the military in World War II. They were married for 52 years and started their family in Jacksonville.

Venera is survived by her son Donald (Sue) J. Williams, Jr.; grandchildren, Debbie (Greg), Tricia (Dave) and Stephen (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Connor and Max; daughter, Kathy (Carl “Sonny”) Tucker; granddaughter Stacy (Ross) M.; great-grandchildren, Annaliese, Elijah, Elliot and Evangeline. Venera was preceded in death by her husband Harry Williams, Jr. and her son Jay Williams.

A special thanks to James and Annette Philmon and Haven Hospice for the recent care of our mother.

Funeral services for Mrs. Williams were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Vaughn Farnell officiating. Interment followed in Taylor Cemetery outside of Sanderson.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Haven Hospice.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

________________