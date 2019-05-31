May 30, 2019 Legals

Share !



ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project No. CDBG/ED #16DB-OH-03-31-02-E07

City of Fanning Springs, (herein referred to as the “City”) Sealed bids marked “Sealed Bid” City of Fanning Springs Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Project for the Fiscal Year 2013, to be financed by the State of Florida Department of Economic Opportunities (DEO) will be received by the City for the construction of the Project described as follows:

+/- 2,895 linear feet of 24-ft wide open swale road with connections to SR No. 55 and SR No. 26, including all paving, grading, and utilities associated within the proposed roadway. Utilities include potable water main, sanitary sewer main, and underground electric as depicted within the engineering plans.

There will be a non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting on Monday June 3, 2019 at 9am at City of Fanning Springs City Hall, (17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL 32693).

Bidders may submit questions to Shelia Watson, City Clerk (Fanningspgs@gatorworks.com) from Thursday May 30, 2019 to Thursday June 6, 2019. Responses will be issued on Monday June 17, 2019.

Proposals shall be addressed to the City Clerk, City of Fanning Springs, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693-9212. All proposals must be received by the City of Fanning Springs Purchasing Department prior to the bid deadline date and time to be considered.

The bid deadline date for receipt of proposal for this project is 2PM., on July 1, 2019. Proposals shall be designated as “Sealed Bid” City of Fanning Springs Community Development Block Grant Project, No. D0078.

The project is to be financed through the Community Development Block Grant Program administered by the State of Florida Department of Economic Opportunities. All bids must be submitted in triplicate. Any bids received after the specified time and date will not be considered. The sealed bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud at the City of Fanning Springs Purchasing Department on July 1, 2019 @ 2pm.

The information for Bidders, Forms of Proposal, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the office of eda engineers-surveyors-planners, inc., located at 2404 NW 43rd St., Gainesville FL 32606. Hard copies may be obtained at this office upon payment of $180.00 and/or digital copies may be obtained at this office upon payment of $10.00 which amount constitutes the cost of reproduction and handling. This payment will not be refunded.

The City of Fanning Springs reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. The City of Fanning Springs is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Each Bidder must deposit with his/her security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. Sureties used for obtaining bonds must appear as acceptable according to the Department of Treasury Circular 570.

The contractor shall begin mobilization and procurement of materials within ten working days of the receipt of the “Notice to Proceed”.

Attention of Bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract, Section 3, Segregated Facilities,

Section 109 Executive Order 11246, and all applicable laws and regulations of the Federal government and Sate of Florida, and bonding and insurance requirements.

The City of Fanning Springs is an Equal Opportunity Employer and reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Publish May 30, 2019b

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

Interim County Planner;

SP 2019-06 Lyndsay and J Ayers,

Site Plan Review

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. May 30, 2019

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at the regular meeting on June 17, 2019 scheduled for 4:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-02

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ESTABLISHING A 35-MILE-PER-HOUR SPEED LIMIT ON COUNTY ROAD NUMBER SE 25th AVENUE (ALSO KNOWN AS SHADY GROVE ROAD) EXTENDING SOUTHERLY FROM STATE ROAD NUMBER 26 TO THE GILCHRIST COUNTY LINE; MAKING FINDINGS; PROVIDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATION; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. May 30, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on May 10, 2019:

Scott Witter, 4300 SW 53rd Place, Trenton, FL 32693 and Charles Watson, 7890 SE 110th Street, Trenton FL, 32693, have submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-222191-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.3924 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Sections 25, 26, 35 and 36 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. May 30, 2019

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-3858 (Voice and TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Pub. May 30, 2019

