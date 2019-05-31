May 30, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Bonnie Chewning

Mrs. Mary Lavon “Bonnie” Chewning, 81, of Old Town, passed away Sunday, May 26th.

Bonnie was born in Gulf Hammock on August 16, 1937 to Isaac and Hilma Foster. During her high school years, she was a basketball star and she later played softball in a women’s softball league. She worked as a sales clerk for NAPA in Cross City, but her life was being a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed singing, crocheting, and was an active member of Lydia Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Chewning of Old Town; son, Darryl (Cindy) Chewning of Old Town; daughter, Lori Elton of Cross City; brother, Steve Foster of Perry; sisters, Bettye Gilbreath of Perry, Sheila Pitts of Brunswick, GA and Debbie Freeman of Perry; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by sisters Joyce French and Peggy Houck.

Funeral services were held at Lydia Baptist Church Wednesday, May 29th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jarret Thomas officiating. Interment followed at Scrub Creek Cemetery. A visitation was held at Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

________________

Mr. Brad Inglett

Bradley “Brad” Eugene Inglett, 41, of Old Town, FL passed away on May 19, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.

Brad was born in West Palm Beach at St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital to Sandra Lee Swan Inglett and Ralph Bradley Inglett on August 16th, 1977.

Brad is preceded in death by his parents; step father, James Timothy Conklin Sr. and sister, Dawn Marie Emmerich. He is survived by his son, Grady Eugene Inglett; step-son Sheldon Taylor (Starr) Stewart; step-grandson, Westin Cal Stewart; ex-wife, Jennifer Joyner; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Michael, Diane (Allen) Harnage, Julie (Ronnie) Inglett, Becky (Justin) Stocco,; brother, Ralph Cox; step-mother, Julia “Judy” Inglett; seven nieces, two nephews, five great-nieces, four great-nephews, and special friends, Scott Williams, Timmy Williams, Tony Williams, Mark Swain, Jason Gentry, John Gentry and David Grawcock.

Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. With a Memorial Gathering from 3:00-4:00 PM and a Celebration of Life following the service at the home of Grady Inglett with food and gathering for all family and friends. Please bring a covered dish if attending.

In lieu of fresh flowers we are asking for live plants to plant a garden in his memory for his family. Donations can also be given to Haven Hospice E. T. York Care Center 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606 in memory of Bradley E. Inglett.

The Inglett family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to UF Shands MICU Unit and Haven Hospice E.T. York Care Center of Gainesville, FL for all their outstanding care.