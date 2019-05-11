May 9, 2019 Legals

Share !



PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, sitting also as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, April 29, 2019

2. March Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Sanders/Weatherilt Release

Agreement

2. Resolution 2019-06 - State

Reimbursement for Emergencies

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. May 9, 2019

______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, 1996 Ford Mustang VIN# 1FALP4040TF193907 and 1999 Jeep Cherokee VIN# 1J4GW58S2XC781266, will be sold at Public Auction on May 17, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Pub. May 9, 2019.

_____________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., June 6, 2019, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: Milling and resurfacing of CR 232 from SR 47 to the Gilchrist and Alachua County line.

BID OPENING LOCATION: Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

The complete original bid and 2 copies must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR MILLING AND RESURFACING OF CR 232 FROM SR 47 TO THE GILCHRIST AND ALACHUA COUNTY LINE”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Envelopes are to be sent or delivered in person to the above address. No postal mail will be accepted.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:00 p.m. on June 6, 2019, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County.

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from the NFPS website at http://www.nfps.net/bid-opportunities/. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Debbie Motes at North Florida Professional Services via e-mail (dmotes@nfps.net) with questions. All questions must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 30th, 2019.

Pub. May 9 and 16, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-67

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES OF ELIZABTH A. GRAY, Deceased; JONATHAN P. GRAY, Individually and as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; STEPHANIE GRAY, as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; and JOHN DOE and JANE DOE (Unknown Tenants/Occupants),

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 26, 2019, and entered in Case No. 21-2018-CA-67 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein CAPITAL CITY BANK is the Plaintiff and the Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased, Jonathan P. Gray, Individually and as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased, and Stephanie Gray, as a surviving heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased, are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 a.m. on the 1st day of July, 2019, except the Clerk shall not conduct the sale unless a representative of Plaintiff is present, the following described property as set forth in said Final Summary Judgment of foreclosure:

Lot 15, being the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 16 East, including 25 feet of street right-of-way on the North side. All lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

TOGETHER WITH a 2008 Clayton Mobile Home, Serial Number WHC017129GA, Title No. 104132693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

WITNESS MY HAND and the seal of this Court on May 1st, 2019.

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Court Administration, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Clerk of the Circuit Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, telephone number 352-463-3170, not later than seven (7) days prior to the proceeding. If hearing impaired (TDD) 1-800-955-8771, or Voice (V) 1-800-955-8770, via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. May 9 and 16, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 212018CA000046CAAXMX

WELLS FARGO BANK, NA

Plaintiff,

vs.

JIMMIE MYERS A/K/A JIMMIE H. MYERS, et al

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: KAITLYN MYERS

RESIDENT: Unknown

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 205 NW COUNTY ROAD 235, NEWBERRY, FL 32669-2229

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in GILCHRIST County, Florida.

Lot 1, Ironstone, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, page 62, public records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy to your written defenses, if any, to this action on Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC, attorneys for plaintiff, whose address is 2001 NW 64th Street, Suite 100, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before or immediately thereafter, June 14, 2019 otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal.

DATED May 3, 2019

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Copies furnished to:

Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC

2001 NW 64th Street

Suite 100

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Movant counsel certifies that a bona fide effort to resolve this matter on the motion notice has been made or that, because of time consideration, such effort has not yet been made but will be made prior to the scheduled hearing.

ADA Contact Information

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES (ADA) REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS FOR NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS:

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Ms. Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua Çounty Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact the Court Interpreter Program at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. May 9 and 16, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-21

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KAREN ANN CHARTERS

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KAREN ANN CHARTERS, deceased, whose date of death was February 24, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication is May 9, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

DAVID J. WOLLINKA

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 608483

WOLLINKA, WOLLINKA & DODDRIDGE

10015 TRINITY BLVD, SUITE 101

TRINITY, FL 34655

Telephone: (727) 937-4177

Fax: (727) 478-7007

E-Mail: pleadings@wollinka.com

Secondary E-Mail: cyndi@wollinka.com

Personal Representative:

MICHAEL ROBERT ELLIOTT

10015 Trinity Blvd., Suite 101

Trinity, Florida 34655

Pub. May 9 and 16, 2019.

______________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2005 VOLKSWAGON, VIN# 3VWCM31Y15M310358, located at 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693 Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954)920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. May 9, 2019

_______________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on April 25, 2019:

William A. Smith, Jr., 2590 South US HWY 129, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-220785-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1161 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 15E, and Sections 18 and 19 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. May 9, 2019

_______________

Notice: 2018 Tangible Personal Property taxes became delinquent April 1, 2019 and are drawing interest at the rate of eighteen percent (18%) per year. Warrants will be issued directing the seizure and sale of the property if the delinquent taxes are not paid. The amounts shown include delinquent taxes, fees and interest through May 31, 2019. Taxpayers wishing to pay their delinquent taxes must pay by cash, cashier’s check or money order.

The names of the delinquent Personal Property taxpayers and the cost of advertising are as follows:

=============================

1 000640-50 - 15,381.89

AMERICAN DAIRYCO-FLORIDA LLC

BELL FARM

2220 COUNTY ROAD 210 W STE 108

JACKSONVILLE FL 32259-4060

3740 SW 10TH

BELL

=============================

2 000640-51 - 14,245.30

AMERICAN DAIRYCO-FLORIDA LLC

BRANFORD FARM

2220 COUNTY ROAD 210 W STE 108

JACKSONVILLE FL 32259-4060

2780 NW CR 138

BRANFORD

=============================

3 009750-00 - 973.93

DOUBERLY WILLIAM & DOROTHY

3749 SE 57TH CT

TRENTON FL 32693-4510

3749 SE 57 CT

TRENTON

=============================

4 010850-00 - 385.05

EDMONDS MACHINE & FAB LLC

9619 SW 10TH AVE

TRENTON FL 32693-5430

9619 SW 10

TRENTON

=============================

5 010880-00 - 4,947.26

ELLIE RAY’S RV RESORT

3349 NW 110TH ST

BRANFORD FL 32008-7104

3349 NW 110 ST

BRANFORD, FL 32008

=============================

6 011800-10 - 2,442.04

FERRINI CONSTRUCTION LLC

7340 SE 32ND PL

NEWBERRY FL 32669-7042

8889 SE 71

NEWBERRY

=============================

7 016485-00 - 183,199.39

ICE RIVER MARIANNA LLC

485387 30 SIDE RD

SHELBURNE ONTARIO

L9V3N5

CANADA

7100 NE CR 340

HIGH SPRINGS

=============================

8 016990-00 - 579.63

JOHNSON & SONS DUMPSTER AND

CRANE SERVICE

PO BOX 367

NEWBERRY FL 32669

8479 SE SR 26

8479 SE SR 26

=============================

9 018605-00 - 280.37

KANAPAHA VETERINARY SERV LLC

603 N MAIN ST

TRENTON FL 32693

603 N MAIN

TRENTON

=============================

10 027430-50 - 2,720.87

NISHY CORP

DBA: DISCOUNT FOOD MART

7680 N US HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS FL 32693

7680 N US HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS

=============================

11 033450-00 - 767.60

RASHID MAMUNUR & RAWSAN AKTER

DBA: ROCK BLUFF GENERAL STORE

1787 NE ROBERTS TRL

BELL FL 32619-4805

6519 NW CR 340

BELL

=============================

12 041535-00 - 1,007.43

TREVOR BASS FARMS INC

27367 SW 30TH AVE

NEWBERRY FL 32669-7139

5209 SE CR 337

NEWBERRY

=============================

13 043300-11 - 667.64

MAWLA MD GOLAM &

SHAMSUN NAHAR & JUICY CORP

DBA: SUNCO

7560 N US HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS FL 32693-9546

7560 HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS, FL

=============================

Pub. May 9, 2019