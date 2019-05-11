May 9, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



James Preston Chason

James Preston Chason born November 26, 1949, went home to be with the Lord on April 30th.

James is preceded in death by his father, Ed Chason and his younger brother Timmy Chason. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Nora Dellane Chason of Bell; his mother, Daphane of Homosassa; two brothers, Ken (Susie) of Shore Acres, Bobby of Homosassa; sister, Tammy Johnston of Homosassa; two daughters, Alesa Loftis (George) of Bartlesville, OK, Catina Gross of Justice, OK; two step sons, Jeremy Marley of Colorado Springs, CO, Billy Werkheiser (Meagan) of Largo, FL; seven grandchildren, Brandy Morgan (Eric), Jesse Barnes, Kalyn Smith (Micah), Carissa Gross, JeriLyn Marley, Jayden Marley, Quinn Werkheiser, six great grandchildren, Madison Ballard, Isabell Ballard, Chloe Morgan, Damien Smith, Rory Smith & Carter Allen and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

James was a truck driver for over 40 years. In between, he worked for the City of Largo for seven years and he also worked for the Gilchrist County Road Dept.

James was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, he loved the Lord and his church family. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 15th at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Bell.

__________________

Bruce W. Edwards, Sr.

Bruce W. Edwards, Sr., 85, of Orlando, passed away peacefully on April 27th at his home.

The son of Ida Carpenter Edwards and Bruce Arnell Edwards, he was born on October 30, 1933. Mr. Edwards grew up in Branford and graduated high school in 1951. He proudly served his country in the Marines for two years and was honorably discharged in 1955.

He started his insurance career with National Standard Life Ins. Co. in 1956 and was quickly promoted several times. He joined British Fidelity Assurance Ltd., Nassau, Bahamas as President in 1968 and managed operations in Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Granada and other Caribbean locales. He later served as President of Professional Ins. Corp., Jacksonville. Both companies were owned by Sammons Enterprises, a Dallas holding company. Mr. Edwards worked in management positions with several additional companies and retired in 1994. During his working years Bruce completed a BS Business Administration Management Degree, Magna Cum Laude from New York Institute of Technology at the Nova campus in Ft. Lauderdale. He later earned a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation from the American College of Bryn Mawr, PA.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Shinholster Edwards; sons, Bruce (Alice) W. Edwards, Jr. and Gregory Karl Edwards; granddaughter, Rachel Cooper; sister, Vauncile Bell; niece, Katrina O’Steen; nephews, Noel and Paul Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Evelyn Roqueta and June Sullivan and brother Herbert.

Mr. Edwards was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Springfield, IL and was a former director of Junior Achievement. He was a prolific reader and also enjoyed movies.

He will be missed by all who loved him and remembered as a southern gentleman, a loving husband and a wonderful father.

A visitation was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6th at Daniels Funeral Home in Branford, with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. He was interred in Oak Grove Cemetery in Branford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Assn., 237 East Mark St., Orlando, FL 32806.

__________________

David Emanuelson

David Emanuelson, 77, of Old Town, passed away on Friday, April 26th at 2:48 p.m. in the comfort of his home.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Doris (Anderson) Emanuelson. Also surviving are five children, Dawna Bohr (Christopher) of WI, Susan Purser (William) of FL, David J. Emanuelson of CO, Holly Emanuelson (Brian) of MA and Tina Mullen Mueller (Michael) of IL; 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, John Emanuelson (Mary), Brian Emanuelson (Jennifer); sister, Elaine Hammond (James); sister-in-law, Allison Emanuelson, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

David was preceded in death by his father, George Emanuelson, mother, Margaret (McCullough) Lloyd, her husband Alden Lloyd and brother, Roger Emanuelson.

Prior to moving to Old Town, David was the sole proprietor of Dave’s Automotive in Sandwhich and in Brockton, MA for 30 years. He was an active member of Friends of Bill W. for over 33 years, as well as McCall’s Chapel for 15 years.

A celebration of life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 5th, at McCall’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Branford.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Homes Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

__________________

Jeffrey “Jeff”

William Hubert

Jeffrey “Jeff” William Hubert, 65, of Fanning Springs, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, April 24th at his home.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 17 years Debra Hubert; son, Aaron Hubert of Chiefland; daughter, Melissa Sheppard of Tallahassee; sister, Mari Solsten of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Kyle and Sadie Hubert and other extended family.

Jeff moved to Chiefland in 1986 where he served as superintendent of the Chiefland Golf and Country Club for approximately 20 years. Jeff loved music, enjoyed collecting rare coins, being on the water and gardening.

Please join us for a celebration of life at The Suwannee River Moose Lodge in Trenton on Saturday, May 18th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. All family and friends are welcome.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

__________________

Willard Raymond Marquis

The family of Willard Raymond Marquis, of Trenton, acknowledges that W.R. passed away on April 28th at 7:30 p.m. while at E.T. York Hospice Care Center.

Willard was born on December 18, 1920 in Casper, Wy., to Carroll Dean and Marion Carsley Marquis.

Preceding him in death was Marion Joe Marquis, his wife of 73 plus years. He also had two brothers, James and Donald Marquis, who preceded W.R. in death.

Willard and Marion had two sons, Gary J. (Nancy) and Richard W. (Karen) Marquis, of Lake City and Alachua. W.R and M.J. have seven grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

Willard served in WWII and was stationed in Guam.

He started working for Pan American Airways in 1937, with a short stint in the U.S. Army Air Corp, then back to Pan Am. Some of the stations he was at were Miami, San Juan, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Barbados, Brazil, Nicaragua, Bangladesh, Turkey and Poland.

After moving back to Florida, W.R. started a farm with his son Gary in north Gilchrist County, raising hogs. In 1985 he was the co-owner of Tri County Rentals and Sales, Inc., of Chiefland.

He and Marion moved to Altoona in 2000 and lived at Lakeview Terrace Retirement Community. After M.J. passed in 2016, Willard moved to Trenton to live out his long and exciting life.

They are both looking down on the large Marquis brood who are thinking of them.

__________________

Mrs. Ellen Louise Scott

Mrs. Ellen Louise Scott of High Springs passed away Friday, May 3rd at her home. While her passing was sudden and her family is devastated, Ellen would not want her family to be sad knowing she would be with her beloved P.J.

Ellen was born to German immigrant parents, Erwin and Louise Arndt, on February 16, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI. She enjoyed the splendors of being the youngest child due to her parents having had her later in life.

Ellen loved to cook, garden, read and fish. After raising her own children, she had the courage to take on new daughters, Melissa and Vanessa, who are eternally grateful for the sacrifices she made to mold them into the strong, independent women they are today.

Ellen was a phenomenal cook who made sure any special event had just the right touches and the elaborateness of her planning, while not always appreciated at the time, is something that we will all miss. She was happy to put everyone to work, even against their will, to make each birthday, holiday, or family meal extra special.

In her younger working days, she was an upholsterer and later in life she worked in the manufacturing business. She put her sewing skills to use and enjoyed making halloween costumes, drum major uniforms and any other items that were needed for friends and family. She survived countless hours of band practices, band fundraising and involvement in whatever her daughters needed to be successful in the Purple Power House Marching Band.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Alfred Scott of High Springs; daughter, Vanessa Scott of Alachua; daughter, Melissa Scott and Sam Drake of Gainesville; daughter in law, Mary Bowman of Eustis; grandchildren, Samantha and George Turner Bowman, IV of Eustis; granddaughter, Sheri Manning of Las Vegas; great-grandsons, Austin and Corbin Drake of Gainesville; along with friends, neighbors and relatives that loved her. Ellen was predeceased in life by her beloved son, George “P.J.” Turner Bowman, III.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

__________________