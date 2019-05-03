Names of Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey added to the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Capital

Share !



Gilchrist County lost two officers last year, they are two of the eleven who died while in the line of duty in the state of Florida. A total of 163 police officers lost their lives across the nation in 2018.

Monday morning, Florida’s top elected officials, families, and fellow officers honored the officers that made the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual Florida Sheriffs Association Law Enforcement Memorial March and Ceremony honors the sacrifices they made to keep the citizens of this state safe.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, “You’re taking an oath and dedicating yourselves to serving and protecting others, even at the expense of your own safety and indeed your own life.”

The names of Gilchrist County officers Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, who lost their lives in April of 2018, are now inscribed on the Law Enforcement Memorial in the State Capitol Courtyard. They join the names of more than 800 fallen officers already engraved on the memorial.

A large group of 60 from GCSO including fellow officers, family and friends of the two fallen officers made the trip to Tallahassee. They participated in the 2019 Florida Law Enforcement Memorial Services. The two day event began on Sunday, April 28, and concluded with the memorial procession and service which was held on Monday, April 29.