Relayin’ for a Cure

Bell High School’s JROTC presented the colors at the Relay. Shown from left, Denis Riordan, Dalton Martin, Sahara Henderson and Breanna Milan.

Austin Allen spoke to the crowd about his experiences as a cancer survivor. His brother Hunter Allen spoke about his life as a caregiver.

Trenton High Cheer Team attended the Relay for Life event to cheer on the Survivor and Caregiver Walk during the opening lap of the relay. The Relay for Life of the Tri-Counties was held Friday, May 3. The Relay was held at the Gilchrist County Agriculture Complex between Bell and Trenton. High school students from both Bell and Trenton were involved with this year’s Relay which had a theme of board games.