Runnin’ Bulldogs headed to State Meet in Jacksonville

The Runnin’ Bulldogs of Bell High School traveled to Cypress Creek Middle/High School in Wesley Chapel, Florida to participate in the 2019 Class 1A Region 2 Track Meet on Saturday, April 27. They returned to Bell late on Saturday night with 8 track and field athletes qualifying for the state track meet.

In arguably the most competitive region in the state of Florida, the Runnin’ Bulldogs faced the toughest track and field athletes that they have seen all season and performed very well, with four BHS records being broken. District Champion Madison Carver qualified in both the Shot Put and Discus Throw. Carver finished 7th overall in the shot put, throwing 9.74 meters (31 feet, 11 and a half inches), and finished in the top 5 in the discus throw with a distance of 30.81 meters (101 feet, 1 inch). Kerrisa Grieves finished 4th in the 200 meter run with a time of 25.90 seconds allowing her to qualify for the state meet. She also ran the 100 meter dash in 12.73 seconds. Ian Townsend competed in three different events, including the 800 meter run and the 1600 meter run, where he broke BHS records in both runs. Townsend’s 800 meter run time was 2 minutes and 04.53 seconds and his 1600 run time was 4 minutes, 43.12 seconds. Both times qualified him to go to state. Scharma Hendrix broke her own BHS record in the 800 meter run with a 2 minute, 31.71 second time. The BHS Girls 4x800 meter relay team also qualified to go to the state meet for a second year in a row, with a time of 10 minutes, 43.92 seconds. The team consisted of Scharma Hendrix, Melonie Piechocki, Hailee Hayward, Susannah Gray, and Savana Thomas. Even though they were not able to get to the state meet, the BHS Boys 4x800 meter relay team ran a great race, finishing with a time of 8 minutes, 56.33 seconds. The boy’s team was made up of Josh Mendoza, Rhett Rankin, Tristan Townsend, and Ian Townsend. The Lady Bulldogs 4x400 team missed qualifying for the state meet, but still managed to break a BHS school record with a time of 4 minutes, 30.55 seconds. The girls on the team were Susannah Gray, Melonie Piechocki, Lauren Byers, Scharma Hendrix, and Hailee Hayward.

The 2019 Florida State Track and Field Meet will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 3rd and 4th at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Madison Carver, Ian Townsend, Kerrisa Grieves, Susannah Gray, Melonie Piechocki, Hailee Hayward, Scharma Hendrix, and Savana Thomas will represent Bell High School and the Bell community in one of the largest high school sports competitions of the year.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs Track and Field Program would like to thank the following for their much appreciated sponsorship and donations: Hometown Reality, Bell Auto Parts, Akins Heating and Air Inc., Akins Bar-B-Que Restaurant, Tawnya Jenkins, Melissa Spears, and Katie Lovett. Go Dawgs!