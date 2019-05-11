Runnin’ Bulldogs Perform at State

Share !



The Bell High School Runnin’ Bulldogs Track and Field Team traveled to the University of North Florida in Jacksonville on May 3rd and 4th to participate in the Florida State Track and Field Meet. Having to deal with bad weather, humid conditions, and waiting hours for an event to start, the Runnin’ Bulldogs made a terrific showing in the largest high school sporting event of the year.

Seven Bell High School student-athletes participated at the state meet: Senior Madison Carver threw both the shot put and discus. Her distance at the shot put was 9.13 meters (29 feet, 11 and a half inches). Carver finished 11th in the state in discus, throwing at 30.77 meters (100 feet, 11 inches). Senior Ian Townsend ran the 800 meter run at 2 minutes, 06.83 seconds and the 1600 meter run with a time of 4 minutes and 43.26 seconds; only .15 of a second within beating his BHS school record time. Junior Kerissa Grieves finished 12th in the state in the 200 meter run with a time of 26.07 seconds.

The Girls 4x800 meter relay team finished with a time of 10 minutes, 41.74 seconds, setting a Bell High School record! The team consisted of freshman Scharma Hendrix, sophomore Melonie Piechocki, freshman Hailee Hayward, and junior Susannah Gray.

Coach Brad Surrency was very proud of his team’s efforts at the state meet. “These kids did a great job of performing at the state level in track and field. They were going up against the best of the best in Florida and held their own. I am very proud of my seniors that went to state this year as well as my other state bound athletes. They worked very hard to be able to perform on this stage. I am looking forward to bringing another group back next year and getting even better times and distances.” The Runnin’ Bulldogs would once again like to thank all of the parents, community members and local businesses that helped support the Bell High School Track and Field Program. Go Runnin’ Bulldogs!!

