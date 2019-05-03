THS Girls Track finishes Regionals with two going to State

Share !



On April 27 four students on the girls’ track team competed at Regionals.

In Regionals, Senior Standrea McHenry placed 10th in the high jump and 14th in the long jump. Junior, Rebekah Price placed 7th in discuss with a personal record. Eighth grader, Jaden Riess placed 2nd in the 400m with a personal record.

Price and Riess will compete in the State Track meet at the University of North Florida, on May 3rd and 4th.