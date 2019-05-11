Home >> News >> Sports >> THS Girls Track

THS Girls Track

The season is over and my girls placed well in 1A District State finals.  Jaden Riess placed third overall in the 400 meters with a personal record of 55.17.  The quote is “she is the fastest 8th grader in the state,” for the 400 meters.  Rebekah Price placed 20th for discus.
Coach Sudigala

