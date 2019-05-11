The season is over and my girls placed well in 1A District State finals. Jaden Riess placed third overall in the 400 meters with a personal record of 55.17. The quote is “she is the fastest 8th grader in the state,” for the 400 meters. Rebekah Price placed 20th for discus.
Coach Sudigala
THS Girls Track
The season is over and my girls placed well in 1A District State finals. Jaden Riess placed third overall in the 400 meters with a personal record of 55.17. The quote is “she is the fastest 8th grader in the state,” for the 400 meters. Rebekah Price placed 20th for discus.