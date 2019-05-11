Tiger baseball finishes regular season 20-4

Share !



The Trenton Tigers baseball team finished their regular season last week with a victory over Ft White on Tuesday and their final game on Thursday in Alachua.

The Tigers honored the Class of 2019 seniors in a pre-game ceremony before the Ft White game. Trenton’s Trent Becker opened on the mound as the junior left-hander went 4 and a third innings. He gave up 5 hits, 2 walks, 3 unearned runs while striking out 4 hitters. Wyatt Duthu came in to pitch part of the 5th inning as he gave up 1 hit and struck out 3 to earn the win.

The Tigers’ Wyatt Langford gave a solid performance in the batters box hitting 2 for 2, with a solo home run in the 5th, with a walk, a stolen base and scored 3 runs. Jacob Guthrie hit 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, 2 walks, and a stolen base and scored 1 run. Jason DeMartino hit 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Max Wawers hit 1 for 2; Duthu hit 1 for 2, with a stolen base and scored 1 run. Zach Hardee had a walk, 2 stolen bases and scored a run. The 6-3 win gave the Tigers a 20-3 overall record.

---

The Tigers offense was slow to score runs as the Raiders jumped out to a 9 run lead when Trenton scored 1 run in the sixth inning. Jason DeMartino pitched 3 innings allowing 6 hits, 4 runs 2 of which were earned, a walk and struck out 1. Jacob Guthrie pitched 3 innings allowing 4 hits, 5 runs 2 earned, 2 walks and a strike out.

Trenton’s Wyatt Langford hit 1 for 3 with 1 double and scored a run. Zach Hardee hit 1 for 3 with a stolen base. DeMartino hit 1 for 3 and Blake Hall had 2 walks and 1 stolen base.