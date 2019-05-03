Tiger baseball wins 3, closes regular season this week

Share !



The Trenton Tiger baseball team improved their overall record to 19-3 last week with wins over Hamilton County, Union County and Williston.

The Tigers traveled to Jasper on Monday to face Hamilton County and defeated the Trojans 18-6.

Trenton opened this game with Sam Bryan on the mound as the sophomore went 2.2 innings, giving up 2 hits, 3 earned runs, walked 3 and struck out 4. Jacob Guthrie finished the 3rd inning and pitched into the 5th giving up a hit, 3 runs, 4 walks and struck out 5. Wyatt Duthu finished the game and earned the win as he struck out 5 and allowed 2 walks.

The Tiger hitters were patient as the Trojan pitchers walked 15 batters. “We could have put up more runs but the Tigers were ready to return to Trenton,” exclaimed Coach Hall. Zach Hardee hit 2 for 2, 1 RBI, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases and scored 3 runs. Blake Hall hit 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases and scored 2 runs. Jason DeMartino hit 2 for 4 with 5 RBIs on a base clearing double, 1 walk and scored 1 run. Wyatt Langford hit 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs, 1 stolen base, 2 walks and scored 3 runs. Duthu hit 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs 2 walks, a stolen base, with a double and scored 2 runs. Guthrie hit 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs, 1 stolen base, 3 walks and scored 3 runs. Trent Becker hit 1 for 4 with 1 RBI and scored 2 runs.

---

Trenton traveled to Lake Butler to take on the Union County Tigers on Thursday. Trenton scored 5 runs in the first inning and allowed 1 run in the 3rd and scored 3 in the 6th as the visitors earned the 5-4 win.

Trent Becker pitched 4 innings for Trenton giving up 5 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk and struck out 6 in 4 innings to earn the win. Wyatt Langford finished the game giving up 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 4 walks and struck out 4.

Trenton’s Jason DeMartino hit 2 for 3 with 1 RBI. Wyatt Duthu hit 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and scored 1 run. Becker hit 1 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs and scored 1 run. Langford hit 1 for 3 with a walk and scored 1 run. Jacob Guthrie hit 1 for 2 and scored 1 run. Sam Bryan hit 1 for 2 and Zach Hardee hit 1 for 2 with 2 stolen bases, 1 walk and scored 1 run.

---

The Tigers hosted Williston for their second game this season on Friday night against the Red Devils. Trenton scored 1 in the 1st and 4 in the 2nd as the Devils suffered their second loss of the season to the 18-3 Tigers by a 5-2 loss.

Jason DeMartino got the start on the mound for Trenton and the junior pitched 2.1 innings, giving up 2 runs on 7 walks and 1 strike out. Wyatt Duthu earned the win for Trenton as the senior pitched 4.2 innings with 1 walk while striking out 9.

Zach Hardee hit 2 for 2 with a stolen base, a walk and scored 2 runs. Sam Bryan hit 2 for 2 and scored 1 run. Blake Hall hit 2 for 3 with 1 stolen base, 2 RBIs and scored 1 run. Wyatt Langford hit 1 for 2 with a triple for 3 RBIs and a walk. Trent Becker hit 1 for 3 and scored 1 run. “Combined for No Hitter, the Tigers have faced Williston in two games this season and out pitching staff has only allowed 1 hit,” explained Coach Hall.

---

Trenton hosted Ft White on Tuesday night and will finish their regular season on Thursday in Alachua as they face the Santa Fe Raiders. Go Tigers.