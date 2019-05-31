Tommy and Elaine Jones named Cattlemen of the Year

Share !



The Gilchrist County Cattlemen held their annual meeting on Tuesday, May 14, at the lodge of Otter Springs.

Cattlemen throughout the county gathered for a meal and fellowship as well as an interesting program.

Tommy and Elaine Jones were presented a plaque and named 2018 Cattlemen of the Year. Longtime Gilchrist cattleman Charles Bryant presented the award to the Jones.

Two local students were honored for their work with cattle. Ashtyn Fuquay received the Homegrown Fat Steer plaque and Carsen McKenzie received the Homegrown Feeder Steer award but was not present.

Gilchrist County Cattlemen President Toby Weeks gave out two “Enjoy more Beef” vehicle tags to new cattlemen members Lemmy and Laura Teague and their family.

The guest speaker for the event was Tom Bryant from Beasley, Bryant and Company CPA. Mr. Bryant has an article each month in the Florida Cattlemen’s magazine discussing tax issues related to the agriculture industry. Bryant shared information about tax issues involving farmers and cattlemen such as sales tax on agriculture equipment, tax exemption for electricity used for farming purpose and being incorporated or not. Mr. Bryant spoke about 30 minutes but said he could talk on these topics for hours.