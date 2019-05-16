Trenton rolls over Fort Meade in 3 innings

Share !



By Todd Bryant

Last Thursday evening the Trenton Tigers took on the Fort Meade Miners at home. The Tigers had won the right to play the regional semi-final game at home and Bell had traveled down to play the Frostproof Bulldogs.

The Miners had to face Darian Ingram on the mound. Ingram gave up one run on two bunt singles and had five strikeouts in 3 innings of work. The Tiger bats got started early and scored 4 runs in the first inning and 14 in the second inning. The game was stopped after 2 ½ innings with the Tigers leading 18-1. For the night, the Tigers had 10 hits. Adrian Ingram led all the hitters with 3 hits, 3 runs and 4 RBIs. Grace Guthrie and Emily Barras both had a double and Hallie Bryant had 3 stolen bases.

The Tigers improved their record to 24-0 and earned the right to play in the regional final. Bell lost to Frostproof 1-0 so Trenton will travel to play Frostproof on Wednesday, May 15th. This game decides who will represent Region 4 at the State Finals. Go Tigers.

