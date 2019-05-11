Trenton softball completes regular season with win over 7A Columbia High School

Share !



By Todd Bryant

The Trenton Lady Tigers had hoped that the Gainesville High School game would end its season, but 7A Columbia forced Trenton to play on Thursday, April 25. The game was held in Trenton and a good crowd from both teams attended.

Trenton started Keeli Zingaro on the mound and Keeli pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up 3 hits, 3 walks and 3 runs. Trenton brought in Darian Ingram to relieve Zingaro. With a runner on third, Ingram got a hitter to fly out to left field and Tania Bowers was able to throw the runner out at home to end the third inning.

Trenton was held scoreless through the first 3 innings. Ingram was able to come in and shut Columbia down in the 3rd and 4th innings. In the bottom of the 4th, just as Trenton was about to hit, the stadium lights went black. After a 30-minute recess, the electrical professionals at the game were able to figure out that a large fuse had blown and they were able to get a spare from the football field. After the lights came back on the Tigers bats regained their energy as well. Zingaro led off with a single followed by an Adrian Ingram bunt that was not covered by the first baseman. Both Zingaro and Ingram took an extra base on the bad throw ending up at second and third. Lilly Wilkerson followed with a bunt that was mishandled and allowed Zingaro and Ingram to score and Wilkerson to get to second. Wilkerson moved up to third on a wild pitch. Tania Bowers then hit a ground ball to shortstop and Columbia was not able to throw Wilkerson out at the plate. With the score now 3-3 and no outs Bowers stole second. Grace Guthrie sacrifice bunted to move Bowers to third. With one out, Mallory Coates singled scoring Bowers making the score 4-3. Hallie Bryant sacrifice bunted Coates to second for the second out of the inning. Emily Barras walked followed by Jenny Lynn Johnson who tripled to score both runs, making the score 6-3. Darian Ingram continued to set the Columbia batters down. For the night Ingram pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up 1 hit, 1 walk, and striking out 8. Ingram gave up no runs and got the win for the Tigers. Trenton improved to 21-0 with a big win going into the district tournament.