Trenton’s Cheevers may be a Titan next

By Chris Rogers

Tiger fans became Eagle fans and they just may become Titan fans. 2016 Trenton High School graduate Hamp Cheevers has made the headlines again. After having a record year as a Junior Cornerback at Boston College, Cheevers declared his intent to enter the NFL draft early. Many Gilchrist County residents, who normally would not be following the NFL draft, sat hopeful to hear Hamp Cheevers’ name called, signifying he had been chosen to play at the professional level. The three days of the televised draft came and went and Cheevers name was never called.

But all was not lost, according to multiple websites, including the Titanwire section of the USA Today website and MBK Sports Management website, Cheevers’ dream of playing in the NFL may very likely come true. The Tennessee Titans have announced their interest in signing Hamp Cheevers, now a free agent, to play for them. The decision and official announcement will be made at their upcoming minicamp in May.

Cheevers was named to the 2018 All-American team. He led the Division One in pass interceptions this year at Boston College.

We couldn’t be more proud, and more excited to keep watching Hamp continue to pursue his dream.