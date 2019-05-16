Willis Jones Benefit Ropin’ and Fundraiser Saturday

Share !



It’s true that many hands make light work, especially in the effort to raise funds for the Willis Jones Family. Friends, family, church family and neighbors will come together this Saturday, May 18, (starting at 9:00 a.m.) to help a special five year old boy, Willis, as he travels down the long road of recovery.

On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Willis Alton Jones, age 5, suffered a severe head trauma when he was kicked in the head by a horse at his home in Monticello, Arkansas. He has been in a children’s hospital in Little Rock since that time.

Willis and his parents, Rusty and Lisa Jones have very deep Gilchrist County roots, so the community is gearing up to help out this young cowboy. Willis is still in the hospital at this time. He is working hard on his therapy. Willis’ speech and coordination is improving a little each day.

A Benefit Ropin’ for Willis Jones will be held at the local Rodeo Arena between Bell and Trenton aka the Gilchrist County Agriculture Complex on U.S. 129.

The day will include calf roping, break away, and team roping. The winners in each event will receive a buckle. The buckle sponsors are Calf Roping - Dale Lindsey Construction, Breakaway - Nutrien Ag Solutions, Header - Drew Boies and heeler - Rucker Fencing.

Between the roping events there will be a live auction with great donated items such as gift card for $25 from Merle Norman in Chiefland. Clint Summers is donating a private roping lesson. Two customized signs will be offered by McCollister Lane. Two personalized cups from Kim’s She Shed Shenanigans will be offered. Derik Russ of Russ Iron Works has donated a custom metal sign. A Montana Silversmiths belt buckle and a Wrangler gift certificate for $200 will be auctioned. A fishing trip and, turkey, deer, hog, and coyote hunts will be offered by several local hunting guides. A Martin Saddlery Breast Collar, two classic rope bags, and bell boots have also been donated for the auction. In fact there are too many great auction items to list, everything from horse feed to a photography session.

The Mitchell brothers, Marcus, Jed and Casey, which are some of Gilchrist County’s best cooks will be making pork and rice and green bean dinners or gumbo and potato salad dinners so stop by and pick up a great lunch at the event.

The Southern Sisters and friends are baking up a wide variety of scratch cakes including red velvet cake, pecan pound cake, strawberry cream cheese cake, humming bird cake, cream cheese pound cake and several other types of cakes. These special cakes will be included in the silent cake auction.

Dr. Bruce and Julie Thomas have donated a cooler of meat to the cause and Stephanie Barron will be selling tickets for the meat filled cooler.

Also K.W. Lindsey who is helping organize the fundraiser reported that 50/50 tickets will be for sale during the event.

Willis and his family would like to invite everyone out to this free event. This fundraiser should be a lot of fun for the entire family. For more information please call 352-535-5728.