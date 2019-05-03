Zach Hardee signs with Berry College in North Georgia

Share !



Trenton senior Zachary Hardee signed with Berry College near Rome, Georgia, on April 17. Zach has attended Trenton High School for the past four years and been an integral part of the Trenton Varsity Baseball Team while at THS. He has also been a active member of the Trenton FFA Chapter.

Coach Hall said that Zach has lead the team in stolen bases this year and that he was, “Raised right with Christian values.” Kevin Morris of Florida Hard Ballers said that Zach had a great work ethic. Morris went on to say that talent is God given but character is a choice, and Zach has character.

While speaking about his son’s signing Chris Hardee thanked Trenton High School facility and students and the community for making Zach and their family feel so welcome here. He also thanked Zach’s coaches past and present.

In closing Zach thanked everyone for coming out for his signing saying he was, “Thankful to be a Trenton Tiger, Go Tigers.”