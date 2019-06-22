Bell FFA Attends the 91st State FFA Convention in Orlando

Share !



The Bell FFA Chapter had 24 FFA members and many adult Alumni members attend the 91st FFA Convention in Orlando.

Three of our members Bertha Sutterfield, Carleigh Newsom and Janice Nazworth were on the FFA Courtesy Corp. These members help to keep everything running smoothly at the many contests and events.

Caitlin Anthony and Austin Bagby received their FFA State Degrees. Austin also received first place with his Dairy Proficiency, first place for his Agriscience project. Austin was also the runner up in two other proficiency areas, runner up for Star Farmer and Star Agriscience degree and won a $500 Award as one of the best of the best in Agriculture.

Other members attended many workshops, business sessions and helped conduct the business of the State FFA organization.

A big thanks to the Bell Alumni for feeding, transporting and keeping track of the members that attended. It could not happen without their help.

Bill Martin

Bell Sr. FFA Advisor