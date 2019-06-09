Cohen Begue Signs with Warner University

Share !



Riverside Christian School Superstar Senior Football Player, Cohen Begue has signed with Warner University in Lake Wales Florida. Begue had a total of 12 offers from D2, NAIA, D3 levels. Begue picked Warner because it’s closer to home and he believes he will make an instant impact.

Begue led the Wranglers to their first ever six Man State Championship. Over his three year high school career he totaled over 10,600 yards and 178 total TDs. On defense, he had 320 total tackles and 60 tackles for loss, 31 sacks and 7 Interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy (Player of the year in the FCAPPS) his sophomore and Senior years.

Begue is the first ever Riverside Christian athlete to sign an athletic scholarship to play sports at the collegiate level. We wish Cohen the best of luck at Warner University.