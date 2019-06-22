After a rain delay or two, a group of volunteers from the Master Gardener program came together last week to give back to those who serve us daily.
Barbara Edmonds rounded up this group of gardeners to update some of the landscaping and flower beds at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office. I’m sure the men and women of GCSO greatly appreciate these wonderful volunteers.
Gardener’s at the Sheriff’s Office
