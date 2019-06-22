Gospel Concert coming to Bell this Saturday June 22

Share !



Citizens who enjoy gospel music will have an opportunity to enjoy great gospel music right here in Gilchrist County on Saturday, June 22. The 3rd Annual State Community Gospel Concert will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bell High School Auditorium.

The Backwoods Boys, The Reflectsons, The Original Reflectsons and The Ferguson Family gospel groups will be included in this concert.

The admission is free and a free will offering will be received at the event. So make plans now to come and enjoy an evening of great gospel music, fun and fellowship.

For more information about the concert call 386-935-2006 or 352-463-2481. Bell Middle/High School is located at 930 South Main Street, Bell, Florida.