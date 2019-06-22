Jakerria King recognized with scholarship at the annual Black and White Ball

Share !



Trenton High School 2019 senior Jakerria King attended the annual Black and White Ball on the evening of Saturday, June 15 to be recognized as the winner of the 2019 scholarship. Jakerria is the daughter of Mercedes Riley and the granddaughter of Ethel and Julious Riley. Jakerria plans to attend Florida Gateway College and become a nurse. She thanked those attending the Black and White Ball for their support and said, “This scholarship is a blessing to me.”

The Black and White Ball was held at the Gilchrist County Woman’s Club Building. Those attending the event enjoyed a nice evening of dining and dancing. The proceeds from the event are used for the annual scholarship for a Gilchrist County Student.