June 13, 2019 Legals

IN THE EIGHTH CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2017-57-CP

Division: Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM REYNOLDS MOON

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

To: Carol Lunde 509 Center St. Starke, FL 32091-3123

The administration of the estate of WILLIAM REYNOLDS MOON, Deceased, File Number 21-2017-57 CP, is pending in the Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is: 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 .

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claim with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

DATED: 06-06-19

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Lindsey B. Lander Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

(352) 463-1025

Florida Bar No. 144339

Personal Representative:

Bobby Moon

C/O Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

330 Sw 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

DATED: June 6, 2019

Pub. June 6 and 13, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000049

CHRISTOPHER A. WEATHERILT

and

BETSY L. WEATHERILT,

PLAINTIFS

v.

SEAN M. HERNDON; NANCY A. HERNDON; U.S. SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS IN POSSESSION,

DEFENDANTS.

_________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE

UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 27, 2018, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse; 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on July 29, 2019, the following described property:

Lot 8, PINEWOOD, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book, 1 Page 43, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida. (Property physical address is: 733 SW Second Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693) as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated May 28, 2019

Clerk of Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Notice of Sale has been furnished by United States Mail on this 29th day of May: U.S. Speciality Insurance Company, Registered Agent: Donna Moch, by regular mail at 1200 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33324, Sean M. Herndon, Nancy A. Herndon and Any and All Unknown Occupants c/o Sean M. Herndon and Nancy A. Herndon at 733 SW Second Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693 and Natasha M. Allen, Attorney for Petitioners at Contact @AllenLawInfo.com this 29th day of May 2019 and Gilchrist County Journal.

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. June 6 and 13, 2019.

CONCURRENT NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO

SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Date: June 13, 2019

Name of Responsible Entity: City of Trenton

Address: 114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693-3440

Telephone Number: (352) 463-4000

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Trenton.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about June 29, 2019, the City of Trenton will submit a request to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project to make the following improvements:

Activities:

Service Area #1 – Potable Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection System Service Area:

03J – Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades – The activity to be carried out in Service Area #1 is the replacement of the existing influent screening system with a new static influent screening system at the City of Trenton’s wastewater treatment plant located within the northeast quadrant of the City at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, FL 32693.

Activity: 03J Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades CDBG Cost: $387,000.00

Local Match: $25,000.00

A portion of the Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades in Service Area #1 may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately 7.04 acres of land the City’s sanitary Sewer Treatment Plant is located on is located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

03J – Water Tank/Well/Treatment Plant – Also, the activity to be carried out in Service Area #1 is the installation of a well pump control system, utilizing telemetry, which would send communication between the existing elevated water storage tank, located on the west side of NW 1st Street between NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue, and the three (3) existing potable water wells. Two of the potable water wells are located in the building behind City Hall located at 114 North Main Street. The third potable water well is located in the park behind the City Community Center located at 214 Southeast Third Avenue.

Activity: 03J Water Tank/Well/Treatment Plant Improvements CDBG Cost: $111,600.00

Local Match: $0.00

A portion of the Water Tank/Well/Treatment Plant activity which will take place at the elevated water storage tank in Service Area #1, will be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately .10 acres of land located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

A total of 7.14 acres of the work to be carried out in the primary activities included in this project may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Activity: 016 Engineering

CDBG Cost: $ 99,400.00

Local Math: $0.00

Activity: 013 Administration CDBG Cost: $52,000.00

Local Match: $ 0.00

Total CDBG Cost - $650,000.00

Total City’s Local Match Claimed for Points - $25,000.00

Total CDBG funding and City’s Local Match Claimed for Points - $675,000.00

Unmet Need #1:

Service Area #1 – Potable Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection System Service Area:

03J – Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades – If funds are available, the activity to be carried out in Unmet Need #1 Service Area #1 is the repair or replacement of the wet-weather storage pond liner at the City of Trenton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, FL 32693.

Activity: 03J Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades CDBG Cost: $125,000.00

Local Match: $ 0.00

A portion of the activity in Unmet Need #1 Service Area #1 may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately 7.04 acres of land located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

Unmet Need #2:

Service Area #1 – Potable Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection Service Area:

03J – Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades – If funds are available, the activity to be carried out in Unmet Need #2 Service Area #1 is the replacement of the existing scum pumping system at the City of Trenton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, FL 32693.

Activity: 03J Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades CDBG Cost: $175,000.00

Local Match: $ 0.00

A portion of the activity in Unmet Need #2 Service Area #1 may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately 7.04 acres of land located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT

IMPACT

The City of Trenton has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the City of Trenton located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693-3440 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Lyle Wilkerson, City Manager, City of Trenton, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693-3440. All comments must be received by June 28, 2019. Comments will be considered prior to the City of Trenton requesting a release of funds. Comments should specify which notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Trenton certifies to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and HUD that Lee Dean in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The State’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Trenton to use the CDBG funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE

OF FUNDS

DEO will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Trenton certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Trenton; (b) the City of Trenton has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the State; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures at 24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76 and shall be addressed to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, CDBG Program, MSC-400, 107 East Madison Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399-6508. Potential objectors should contact the City of Trenton to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Lee Deen, Mayor

Environmental Certifying Official

City of Trenton

114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693-3440

Telephone (352) 463-4000

Pub. June 13, 2019

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Attorney; Ordinance 2019-

02, Speed Limit Change on Shady

Grove Road

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. June 13, 2019

Legal Notice

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

RFP 2019-001

Notice is hereby given that the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners will be receiving sealed responses to Request for Proposals at the Office of the Clerk of Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, for

REQUEST FOR SEALED

PROPOSALS RFP #2019-001

ANNUAL PROFESSIONAL

AUDITING SERVICES

The intent of the County is to enter into an agreement with an experienced, professional certified public accounting individual or firm, licensed under Chapter 473, Fla. Stat., qualified to provide auditing services including conducting audits in accordance with government accounting standards as adopted by the Florida Board of Accountancy, and providing annual financial audits and audit reports, as required by Chapter 218, Fla. Stat., and rules adopted by the Auditor

General of the State of Florida. Such auditing services shall include an audit report consisting of a financial audit of the County as a whole and for each County agency other than the Board of

County Commissioners, an audit of its financial accounts and records, including all reports, management letters, and financial statements required by Chapter 218, Fla. Stat., and the rules adopted by the Auditor General of the State of Florida and any other auditing services that may be required by the County.

SEALED PROPOSALS DUE DATE: 2:00 P.M., EST, 07/18/2019

PROPOSAL MUST BE MARKED “ANNUAL PROFESSIONAL AUDITING SERVICES”

DELIVERED TO: TODD NEWTON, GILCHRIST COUNTY CLERK OF COURT BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY FLORIDA

112 SOUTH MAIN STREET

TRENTON, FL 32693

Envelopes are to be sent or delivered in person to the above address. No postal mail will be accepted.

Documents can be obtained by contacting Richard Romans, Finance Director at rromans@gilchrist.fl.us or online at www.Gilchrist.fl.us.

Gilchrist County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. “Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to this Request for Proposals, and the right to waive any technical irregularities of immaterial defects in a proposal that does not affect the fairness of the competition, and the right to re-advertise for proposals when determined by the Board to be in the interests of the County A written contract for service to be rendered will be required of the successful applicant.

Pub. June 13 and 20, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: July 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008 Conference Code 864183272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. June 13, 2019

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND

REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

3.16 Charter Schools

4.15 District and Statewide Assessment Program

4.21 Home Education Program

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on August 6, 2019 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 13, 20, 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

Nature Coast Regional Water

Authority

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Pub. June 13, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on May 22, 2019:

Joshua Hough, of Haskell Architects and Engineers, PA, 111 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32202, has submitted an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) number ERP-041-204259-4. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 2, Township: 8 South, Range: 16 East, and includes 9.36 acres. The ERP application is for 0.60 acres of impervious and stormwater improvements.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. June 13, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on May 28, 2019:

Villasis, LLC, 7272 Cardinal Trail, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-234752-1. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 20, Township: 10 South, Range: 14 East, and includes 3.98 acres of total project area and 1.60 acres of impervious area.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. June 13, 2019

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Rockbluff Nursery, 3649 NW 67th Street, Bell, Florida 32619 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at TRENTON, Florida, this 13th day of June 2019.

Signed: Charles William Smith, Owner.

Pub. June 13, 2019

_______________