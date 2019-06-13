June 13, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Elton Leroy Sapp

Elton Leroy Sapp of Trenton, passed away on Monday, June 10th at NFRMC in Gainesville. He was 88 years old.

Mr. Sapp was born on October 4, 1930 to parents Isaac and Margaret Sapp in Trenton and was a lifelong resident. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and retired from Florida Power and Light. He was also a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Mr. Sapp is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia J. Sapp and his son, Michael L. Sapp. He is survived by his son, Donald E. Jenkins of Lake City; his grandson, Travis (Heather) Sapp of Trenton and 2 great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service for Mr. Sapp will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Jennings Lake Cemetery with Pastor Chris Ruggles officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton, (352)463-8888.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.