June 20, 2019 Legals

Legal Notice

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

RFP 2019-001

Notice is hereby given that the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners will be receiving sealed responses to Request for Proposals at the Office of the Clerk of Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, for

REQUEST FOR SEALED

PROPOSALS RFP #2019-001

ANNUAL PROFESSIONAL

AUDITING SERVICES

The intent of the County is to enter into an agreement with an experienced, professional certified public accounting individual or firm, licensed under Chapter 473, Fla. Stat., qualified to provide auditing services including conducting audits in accordance with government accounting standards as adopted by the Florida Board of Accountancy, and providing annual financial audits and audit reports, as required by Chapter 218, Fla. Stat., and rules adopted by the Auditor

General of the State of Florida. Such auditing services shall include an audit report consisting of a financial audit of the County as a whole and for each County agency other than the Board of

County Commissioners, an audit of its financial accounts and records, including all reports, management letters, and financial statements required by Chapter 218, Fla. Stat., and the rules adopted by the Auditor General of the State of Florida and any other auditing services that may be required by the County.

SEALED PROPOSALS DUE DATE: 2:00 P.M., EST, 07/18/2019

PROPOSAL MUST BE MARKED “ANNUAL PROFESSIONAL AUDITING SERVICES”

DELIVERED TO: TODD NEWTON, GILCHRIST COUNTY CLERK OF COURT BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY FLORIDA

112 SOUTH MAIN STREET

TRENTON, FL 32693

Envelopes are to be sent or delivered in person to the above address. No postal mail will be accepted.

Documents can be obtained by contacting Richard Romans, Finance Director at rromans@gilchrist.fl.us or online at www.Gilchrist.fl.us.

Gilchrist County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. “Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to this Request for Proposals, and the right to waive any technical irregularities of immaterial defects in a proposal that does not affect the fairness of the competition, and the right to re-advertise for proposals when determined by the Board to be in the interests of the County A written contract for service to be rendered will be required of the successful applicant.

Pub. June 13 and 20, 2019

_____________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND

REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

3.16 Charter Schools

4.15 District and Statewide Assessment Program

4.21 Home Education Program

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on August 6, 2019 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 13, 20, 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

______________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS FOR A FYY 2013 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

The City of Fanning Springs hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide engineering services for a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project in the Economic Development category. The project involves roadway with associated storm drainage improvements, the extension of potable water lines, sanitary sewer lines, street lights and three phase electrical power to the project site just north of US 19 within the city limits of the City of Fanning Springs. The project involves the development of a hotel.

The City has been awarded a Small Cities CDBG grant in the amount of $1,049,970.00, therefore, procurement and contracting will follow CDBG regulations.

Contracts funded in whole or in part through other funding sources such as the Florida Rural Infrastructure Fund may be entered into from this solicitation.

Engineering Services for this project will include but not be limited to construction administration and resident observation services.

Proposals will be accepted on an equal competitive basis. No bid or proposal will be accepted from individuals or firms placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime.

The evaluation criteria that will be utilized in the selection of the engineer are as follows:

1. Knowledge of State and Federal Regulations governing the CDBG Program as well as other grant programs; 20 pts.

2. Experience with CDBG Funded Projects; 20 pts.

3. Experience with municipal engineering projects; 10 pts.

4. Management and Staffing; 10 pts.

5. Approach to Task; 20 pts.

6. Ability to become Quickly Familiar with Local Conditions; 10 pts.

7. References: All CDBG projects for last three (3) years for which you are responsible; 10 pts.

In the event of a tie, if one of the businesses involved in the tie is minority or female owned, they shall be ranked above the other firm or firms involved in the tie. Engineering fees will be negotiated after ranking is completed utilizing the Consultants’ Competitive Negotiation Act, Florida Statute 287.055.

Negotiation will begin with the firm ranked highest based upon the final rankings.

Respondents are required to submit an original and seven (7) copies in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED PROPOSAL FOR CDBG ENGINEERING SERVICES”. Proposals must be received by 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the City of Fanning Springs City Hall, Attention: Ms. Sheila Watson, City Clerk, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693-9212. Proposals will be publically opened on the same day, Monday July 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the City Hall.

The City of Fanning Springs reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process and to award the contract(s) in the best interest of the City.

Engineering service contract(s) may be subject to grant/loan award and release of funds by the funding agency.

THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS SUPPORTS “EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT, FAIR HOUSING AND PROVIDING HANDICAP ACCESS”.

Pub. June 20, 2019

______________________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: July 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008 Conference Code 864183272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. June 20, 2019

______________________

Emergency Food and Shelter

Program Advertisement

GILCHRIST COUNTY

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase 35 Local Board has been awarded $6,283 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase 35 Local Board has been chosen to receive $6,283 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of representatives of various community agencies will determine how the $6,283 awarded to Gilchrist County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

2) be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) have an accounting system,

4) practice nondiscrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Mary Broadfoot at United Way, 352-333-0841 or mbroadfoot@unitedwayncfl.org, for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is midnight June 28, 2019.

Pub. June 20, 2019

______________________

GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE REROOFING

TRENTON, FLORIDA

PSA 18-753

SECTION 00010 – NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office until Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM (Local Time) (Physical Address: 209 South East 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693) **PLEASE NOTE THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY IS NOT A GUARANTEED TIME DELIVERY SITE FOR ANY COURIER OR DELIVERY SERVICE** at which time and place all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud for furnishing all labor and materials for the construction of:

GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE WINDOWS AND DOORS REPLACEMENT

**THERE WILL BE A MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING FOR ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ON FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2019 AT 1:00 P.M. AT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE SITE.

All work shall be done according to the plans and specifications prepared by:

PAUL STRESING ASSOCIATES, INC.

14617 Main Street, Alachua, Florida 32615

Telephone: (386) 462-6407

E-Mail: psa@paulstresingassociates.com

Plans are on file and open to inspection at the office of the Architect/Engineer, and at the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office. Please call for an appointment.

General Contractors may purchase sets of drawings and specifications from the following reprographics companies:

American Reprographics Co. (ARC)

3239 SW 47th Avenue, Suite 300, Gainesville, FL 32608

Telephone (352) 371-5772

Advanced Reprographics, Inc. (ARI)

2207-A NW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609

Telephone (352) 375-7468

Partial sets of drawings and/or specifications are not advised, and the Engineer, Architect, and

Owner will not be responsible for partial information regarding this project given to Subcontractors by the General contractors. Subcontractors interested in obtaining partial sets of drawings must have approval to do so from the General Contractor. Once the General Contractor has purchased at least one set of actual hard copy bid documents, the General Contractor may obtain a copy of the documents in pdf format from the reprographics company for their in-house use.

DISCRIMINATION: An entity or affiliate who has been placed on the discriminatory vendor list may not submit a bid on a contract to provide goods or services to a public entity, may not submit a bid on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or

public work, may not submit bids on leases of real property to a public entity, may not award or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under contract with any public entity, and may not transact business with any public entity.

SECTION 00010 – NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Owner reserves the right to waive any irregularities and minor technicalities or to reject any and all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, a Bid Bond, or Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Base Bid price, payable to the Owner.

The successful Bidder will be required to provide a Performance, Labor, and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the accepted Bid amount. Bidder shall be responsible for providing workers compensation coverage in the minimum Florida statutory limits and general liability insurance coverage in the minimum amount of $1,000,000.00.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

It is the Owner’s intent to award the bid to the lowest qualified bidder in conformance with the bid documents. Once bids have been received and opened, the review committee will tour completed facilities listed in the qualifications for site work and specialty sports field construction to verify a firm’s ability to meet the scope and standards demanded by this project. If an apparent low bidder cannot confirm or demonstrate their ability to meet or exceed the requirements of their bid document, the committee may forego the low bid and entertain the second lowest bid under the same scrutiny. It is the General Contractor’s responsibility to verify the experience of each of their subcontractors listed in their proposal.

Any actual or prospective bidder who disputes the reasonableness or competitiveness of the terms and conditions of the Invitation To Bid, Contract Award, or Recommendation for Contract Award, shall file a Notice of Protest with the Gilchrist County Administrator within 72 hours of receipt of the bid solicitation, posting of the bid tabulations, or posting of the bid award, and

must file a formal written protest within ten (10) days following the filing of the Notice to Protest. Failure to observe such timelines will constitute a waiver of proceedings and of right to Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners requires a protestor to post bond in accordance with Florida Statues, Section 255.0516 F.S.

Bond Requirement:

Should a contractor wish to protest the bid recommendation, the protestor shall be required to

post a bond as follows:

1. Five percent (5%) of the recommended award for all projects valued less than $500,000.00; and

2. Twenty-five thousand ($25,000.00) for all projects in excess of $500,000.00.

Conditional upon payment of all costs and fees which may be adjusted against the Protestor in the Administrative Hearing. If Gilchrist County prevails at the Hearing, it may recover all costs

and attorney’s fees from the Protester; if the Protestor prevails at the Hearing, the Protestor shall recover all costs and attorney’s fees.

Bid Tabulations shall be posted outside the Gilchrist County Manager’s Office after the intended recommendation is announced on or about four (4) days of the bid opening and after the Board’s decision is made. The Bid Tabulation will remain posted for a minimum period of 96 hours.

Pub. June 20 and 27, 2019

_______________________

GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE WINDOWS & DOORS REPLACEMENT

TRENTON, FLORIDA

PSA 19-770

SECTION 00010 – NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office until Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM (Local Time) (Physical Address: 209 South East 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693) **PLEASE NOTE THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY IS NOT A GUARANTEED TIME DELIVERY SITE FOR ANY COURIER OR DELIVERY SERVICE** at which time and place all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud for furnishing all labor and materials for the construction of:

GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE WINDOWS AND DOORS REPLACEMENT

**THERE WILL BE A MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING FOR ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ON FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2019 AT 1:00 P.M. AT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE SITE.

All work shall be done according to the plans and specifications prepared by:

PAUL STRESING ASSOCIATES, INC.

14617 Main Street, Alachua, Florida 32615

Telephone: (386) 462-6407

E-Mail: psa@paulstresingassociates.com

Plans are on file and open to inspection at the office of the Architect/Engineer, and at the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office. Please call for an appointment.

General Contractors may purchase sets of drawings and specifications from the following reprographics companies:

American Reprographics Co. (ARC)

3239 SW 47th Avenue, Suite 300, Gainesville, FL 32608

Telephone (352) 371-5772

Advanced Reprographics, Inc. (ARI)

2207-A NW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609

Telephone (352) 375-7468

Partial sets of drawings and/or specifications are not advised, and the Engineer, Architect, and Owner will not be responsible for partial information regarding this project given to Subcontractors by the General contractors. Subcontractors interested in obtaining partial sets of drawings must have approval to do so from the General Contractor. Once the General Contractor has purchased at least one set of actual hard copy bid documents, the General Contractor may obtain a copy of the documents in pdf format from the reprographics company for their in-house use.

DISCRIMINATION: An entity or affiliate who has been placed on the discriminatory vendor list may not submit a bid on a contract to provide goods or services to a public entity, may not submit a bid on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or

public work, may not submit bids on leases of real property to a public entity, may not award or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under contract with any public entity, and may not transact business with any public entity.

SECTION 00010 – NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Owner reserves the right to waive any irregularities and minor technicalities or to reject any and all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, a Bid Bond, or Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Base Bid price, payable to the Owner.

The successful Bidder will be required to provide a Performance, Labor, and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the accepted Bid amount. Bidder shall be responsible for providing workers compensation coverage in the minimum Florida statutory limits and general liability insurance coverage in the minimum amount of $1,000,000.00.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

It is the Owner’s intent to award the bid to the lowest qualified bidder in conformance with the bid documents. Once bids have been received and opened, the review committee will tour completed facilities listed in the qualifications for site work and specialty sports field construction to verify a firm’s ability to meet the scope and standards demanded by this project. If an apparent low bidder cannot confirm or demonstrate their ability to meet or exceed the requirements of their bid document, the committee may forego the low bid and entertain the second lowest bid under the same scrutiny. It is the General Contractor’s responsibility to verify the experience of each of their subcontractors listed in their proposal.

Any actual or prospective bidder who disputes the reasonableness or competitiveness of the terms and conditions of the Invitation To Bid, Contract Award, or Recommendation for Contract Award, shall file a Notice of Protest with the Gilchrist County Administrator within 72 hours of receipt of the bid solicitation, posting of the bid tabulations, or posting of the bid award, and

must file a formal written protest within ten (10) days following the filing of the Notice to Protest. Failure to observe such timelines will constitute a waiver of proceedings and of right to Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners requires a protestor to post bond in accordance with Florida Statues, Section 255.0516 F.S.

Bond Requirement:

Should a contractor wish to protest the bid recommendation, the protestor shall be required to post a bond as follows:

1. Five percent (5%) of the recommended award for all projects valued less than $500,000.00; and

2. Twenty-five thousand ($25,000.00) for all projects in excess of $500,000.00.

Conditional upon payment of all costs and fees which may be adjusted against the Protestor in the Administrative Hearing. If Gilchrist County prevails at the Hearing, it may recover all costs and attorney’s fees from the Protester; if the Protestor prevails at the Hearing, the Protestor shall recover all costs and attorney’s fees.

Bid Tabulations shall be posted outside the Gilchrist County Manager’s Office after the intended recommendation is announced on or about four (4) days of the bid opening and after the Board’s decision is made. The Bid Tabulation will remain posted for a minimum period of 96 hours.

Pub. June 20 and 27, 2019

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, sitting also as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, May 13, 2019

2. April Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Discussion Items

1. Results of Space Needs Assessment

2. Grant for Patrol Vehicles

3. Fire Assessment

G. Action Items

1. SDP 2019-03 – Trenton Church of Christ

2. State Revolving Fund Loan Agreement

3. CDBG Engineering Bids

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

PUBLISH: June 20, 2019