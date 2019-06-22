June 20, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Bertha L. Eady

Bertha L. Eady, 88, from Live Oak, passed away on June 17th. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

Mrs. Eady is survived by her sons, William “Buddy” H. Eady, Jr. of Live Oak and Raymond L. Eady of Lakeland; sisters, Mary Frances Fuller of Fanning Springs and Dean Durham of Hayes City; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. “Bill” Eady and daughter, Mary Davis.

Graveside services will be held Friday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

________________

Nancy Every Freeman

Nancy Every Freeman, age 70, of Chiefland, FL, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1949 to William and Myrtle Hinkle in Ohio and had been a resident of Chiefland since coming from Jacksonville, FL six years ago. She was a bookkeeper and was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Freeman is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Freeman and her brother, Chet Hinkle. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Colson of Chiefland, FL and Ellen Miller of Jacksonville, FL; eight grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

For online condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

-----------------

Curtis Highsmith, Jr.

Curtis Highsmith passed away peacefully, wrapped in the arms of Jesus, on June 11,2019.

He was born September 26, 1942 in Florence, SC. He was a renowned Ironworker for 40 years and was a member of Local 397, Tampa,Fl. He was a member of New Beginnings Church, Horseshoe Beach,FL.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of Horseshoe Beach, FL., step-son Dale (Karrell), Land O Lakes, FL., son Curt lll, Plant City, FL. and granddaughters Sophie and Olivia. He was preceded in death by step-son Ron Miller.

Graveside services will be held at Old McCrabb Cemetery in Old Town 11:00 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com