June 27, 2019 Legals

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND

REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

3.16 Charter Schools

4.15 District and Statewide Assessment Program

4.21 Home Education Program

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard any unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on August 6, 2019 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 13, 20, 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

______________________

GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE WINDOWS & DOORS REPLACEMENT

TRENTON, FLORIDA

PSA 19-770

SECTION 00010 – NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office until Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM (Local Time) (Physical Address: 209 South East 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693) **PLEASE NOTE THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY IS NOT A GUARANTEED TIME DELIVERY SITE FOR ANY COURIER OR DELIVERY SERVICE** at which time and place all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud for furnishing all labor and materials for the construction of:

GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE WINDOWS AND DOORS REPLACEMENT

**THERE WILL BE A MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING FOR ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ON TUESDAY, JULY 9, 2019 AT 1:00 P.M. AT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE SITE.

All work shall be done according to the plans and specifications prepared by:

PAUL STRESING ASSOCIATES, INC.

14617 Main Street, Alachua, Florida 32615

Telephone: (386) 462-6407

E-Mail: psa@paulstresingassociates.com

Plans are on file and open to inspection at the office of the Architect/Engineer, and at the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office. Please call for an appointment.

General Contractors may purchase sets of drawings and specifications from the following reprographics companies:

American Reprographics Co. (ARC)

3239 SW 47th Avenue, Suite 300, Gainesville, FL 32608

Telephone (352) 371-5772

Advanced Reprographics, Inc. (ARI)

2207-A NW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609

Telephone (352) 375-7468

Partial sets of drawings and/or specifications are not advised, and the Engineer, Architect, and Owner will not be responsible for partial information regarding this project given to Subcontractors by the General contractors. Subcontractors interested in obtaining partial sets of drawings must have approval to do so from the General Contractor. Once the General Contractor has purchased at least one set of actual hard copy bid documents, the General Contractor may obtain a copy of the documents in pdf format from the reprographics company for their in-house use.

DISCRIMINATION: An entity or affiliate who has been placed on the discriminatory vendor list may not submit a bid on a contract to provide goods or services to a public entity, may not submit a bid on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work, may not submit bids on leases of real property to a public entity, may not award or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under contract with any public entity, and may not transact business with any public entity.

SECTION 00010 – NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Owner reserves the right to waive any irregularities and minor technicalities or to reject any and all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, a Bid Bond, or Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Base Bid price, payable to the Owner.

The successful Bidder will be required to provide a Performance, Labor, and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the accepted Bid amount. Bidder shall be responsible for providing workers compensation coverage in the minimum Florida statutory limits and general liability insurance coverage in the minimum amount of $1,000,000.00.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

It is the Owner’s intent to award the bid to the lowest qualified bidder in conformance with the bid documents. Once bids have been received and opened, the review committee will tour completed facilities listed in the qualifications for site work and specialty sports field construction to verify a firm’s ability to meet the scope and standards demanded by this project. If an apparent low bidder cannot confirm or demonstrate their ability to meet or exceed the requirements of their bid document, the committee may forego the low bid and entertain the second lowest bid under the same scrutiny. It is the General Contractor’s responsibility to verify the experience of each of their subcontractors listed in their proposal.

Any actual or prospective bidder who disputes the reasonableness or competitiveness of the terms and conditions of the Invitation To Bid, Contract Award, or Recommendation for Contract Award, shall file a Notice of Protest with the Gilchrist County Administrator within 72 hours of receipt of the bid solicitation, posting of the bid tabulations, or posting of the bid award, and

must file a formal written protest within ten (10) days following the filing of the Notice to Protest. Failure to observe such timelines will constitute a waiver of proceedings and of right to Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners requires a protestor to post bond in accordance with Florida Statues, Section 255.0516 F.S.

Bond Requirement:

Should a contractor wish to protest the bid recommendation, the protestor shall be required to post a bond as follows:

1. Five percent (5%) of the recommended award for all projects valued less than $500,000.00; and

2. Twenty-five thousand ($25,000.00) for all projects in excess of $500,000.00.

Conditional upon payment of all costs and fees which may be adjusted against the Protestor in the Administrative Hearing. If Gilchrist County prevails at the Hearing, it may recover all costs and attorney’s fees from the Protester; if the Protestor prevails at the Hearing, the Protestor shall recover all costs and attorney’s fees.

Bid Tabulations shall be posted outside the Gilchrist County Manager’s Office after the intended recommendation is announced on or about four (4) days of the bid opening and after the Board’s decision is made. The Bid Tabulation will remain posted for a minimum period of 96 hours.

Publish June 27, 2019

________________________

GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE REROOFING

TRENTON, FLORIDA

PSA 18-753

SECTION 00010 – NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office until Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM (Local Time) (Physical Address: 209 South East 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693) **PLEASE NOTE THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY IS NOT A GUARANTEED TIME DELIVERY SITE FOR ANY COURIER OR DELIVERY SERVICE** at which time and place all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud for furnishing all labor and materials for the construction of:

GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE REROOFING

**THERE WILL BE A MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING FOR ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ON TUESDAY, JULY 9, 2019 AT 1:00 P.M. AT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE SITE.

All work shall be done according to the plans and specifications prepared by:

PAUL STRESING ASSOCIATES, INC.

14617 Main Street, Alachua, Florida 32615

Telephone: (386) 462-6407

E-Mail: psa@paulstresingassociates.com

Plans are on file and open to inspection at the office of the Architect/Engineer, and at the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office. Please call for an appointment.

General Contractors may purchase sets of drawings and specifications from the following reprographics companies:

American Reprographics Co. (ARC)

3239 SW 47th Avenue, Suite 300, Gainesville, FL 32608

Telephone (352) 371-5772

Advanced Reprographics, Inc. (ARI)

2207-A NW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609

Telephone (352) 375-7468

Partial sets of drawings and/or specifications are not advised, and the Engineer, Architect, and

Owner will not be responsible for partial information regarding this project given to Subcontractors by the General contractors. Subcontractors interested in obtaining partial sets of drawings must have approval to do so from the General Contractor. Once the General Contractor has purchased at least one set of actual hard copy bid documents, the General Contractor may obtain a copy of the documents in pdf format from the reprographics company for their in-house use.

DISCRIMINATION: An entity or affiliate who has been placed on the discriminatory vendor list may not submit a bid on a contract to provide goods or services to a public entity, may not submit a bid on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work, may not submit bids on leases of real property to a public entity, may not award or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under contract with any public entity, and may not transact business with any public entity.

SECTION 00010 – NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Owner reserves the right to waive any irregularities and minor technicalities or to reject any and all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, a Bid Bond, or Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Base Bid price, payable to the Owner.

The successful Bidder will be required to provide a Performance, Labor, and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the accepted Bid amount. Bidder shall be responsible for providing workers compensation coverage in the minimum Florida statutory limits and general liability insurance coverage in the minimum amount of $1,000,000.00.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

It is the Owner’s intent to award the bid to the lowest qualified bidder in conformance with the bid documents. Once bids have been received and opened, the review committee will tour completed facilities listed in the qualifications for site work and specialty sports field construction to verify a firm’s ability to meet the scope and standards demanded by this project. If an apparent low bidder cannot confirm or demonstrate their ability to meet or exceed the requirements of their bid document, the committee may forego the low bid and entertain the second lowest bid under the same scrutiny. It is the General Contractor’s responsibility to verify the experience of each of their subcontractors listed in their proposal.

Any actual or prospective bidder who disputes the reasonableness or competitiveness of the terms and conditions of the Invitation To Bid, Contract Award, or Recommendation for Contract Award, shall file a Notice of Protest with the Gilchrist County Administrator within 72 hours of receipt of the bid solicitation, posting of the bid tabulations, or posting of the bid award, and

must file a formal written protest within ten (10) days following the filing of the Notice to Protest. Failure to observe such timelines will constitute a waiver of proceedings and of right to Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners requires a protestor to post bond in accordance with Florida Statues, Section 255.0516 F.S.

Bond Requirement:

Should a contractor wish to protest the bid recommendation, the protestor shall be required to post a bond as follows:

1. Five percent (5%) of the recommended award for all projects valued less than $500,000.00; and

2. Twenty-five thousand ($25,000.00) for all projects in excess of $500,000.00.

Conditional upon payment of all costs and fees which may be adjusted against the Protestor in the Administrative Hearing. If Gilchrist County prevails at the Hearing, it may recover all costs

and attorney’s fees from the Protester; if the Protestor prevails at the Hearing, the Protestor shall recover all costs and attorney’s fees.

Bid Tabulations shall be posted outside the Gilchrist County Manager’s Office after the intended recommendation is announced on or about four (4) days of the bid opening and after the Board’s decision is made. The Bid Tabulation will remain posted for a minimum period of 96 hours.

Publish June 27, 2019

_______________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on June 18, 2019:

Pamela Buck, 615 NW 3rd Avenue, High Springs, FL 32643, and Carolyn Thomas, PO Box 231 High Springs, FL 32655, have submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-221795-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0708 million gallons of groundwater use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 15E, Section 19 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish June 27, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.585 of the Florida Statutes on July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2004 Chevrolet VIN #1GBE5C1144F500718, Amount $3,875.00, located at 32454 Blue Star Memorial Hwy, Midway, FL 32343.

Notice to the Owner or Lienor that he has the right to a hearing prior to the scheduled date of sale by filing with the Clerk of Courts. Owner has the right to recover possession of vehicle by posting bond in accordance with Fla. Statutes Sec. 559.917. Proceeds from the sale of the vehicle after payments lien claimed by lienor will be deposited with the clerk of the court. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: RAINBOW TITLE & LIEN, INC. (954-920-6020). ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD WITH RESERVE .. 25% Buyers Premium. Some vehicles may have been released prior to the sale date. Lic #AB-0001256.

Interested parties must call one day prior to sale. No pictures allowed.

Publish June 27, 2019

_______________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2003 FORD, VIN #1FAFP55U43A127899, located at 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954)920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Publish June 27, 2019

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-22

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PROBATE DIVISION

PEGGY ANN MILITO, also known as Peggy A. Milito, Peggy Thomas Milito,

Peggy T. Milito, and Peggy Milito,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of PEGGY ANN MILITO, also known as Peggy A. Milito, Peggy Thomas Milito, Peggy T. Milito, and Peggy Milito, deceased, whose date of death was November 12, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 27, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541 204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

(352) 463-7800

Personal Representative:

Thomas V. Milito

379 SW Philips Circle Lake City, Florida 32024

Pub. June 27 and July 4, 2019.

______________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on July 15, 2019 at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2019-06

A request by Farm Star, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, Marcus Hall, agent, seeking a Variance to manufacture mobile home steps on a parcel in a Commercial Land Use category located on approximately 2.150 acres located at 1659 SW SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 17-10-15-0112-0000-0040. Described as: Lot 4, WACKER SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 2, page 54, Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, LESS right of way of State Road 26.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish June 27, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on July 15, 2019 at 4:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2019-08

A request by Duke Energy Florida, Inc., owner, by Overland Contracting, Inc., and Black & Veatch, as agents and applicant, seeking Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for modification to an existing electrical substation; in an Agriculture, A-2 Land Use Category located on approximately 1.730 acres, located at 1509 SW CR 307-A, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida. Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 17-10-15-0000-0004-0000. The property is currently being used for an electrical substation.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish June 27, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on July 15, 2019 at 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2019-07

A request by Duke Energy Florida, Inc, owner, by Overland Contracting, Inc., and Black & Veatch, as agents and applicant, seeking a Variance from Section 7.14 entitled, Nonconformities, and related Code Sections as may be appropriate, of the Gilchrist County Land Development Code, requesting a reduction in required front setback of 30 feet to any structure, at owner’s existing Trenton Substation in an Agriculture, A-2 Land Use Category, located on approximately 1.730 acres located at 1509 SW CR 307-A, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 17-10-15-0000-0004-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish June 27, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statues 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P.O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

COLUMBIA READY MIX CONCRETE

Description: Concrete

at 2480 N. US Highway 129

Bell, Florida 32619

Under which we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are: S & S Companies, LLC.

Publish June 27, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit: On Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner, will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Tammy Giddens, Robert Monica, Linda Warner, Stacy Croft, Brandy Kendall, Channing Daniel, Judy Lee, Sherrie Kazee and Jennifer Lamb.

Pub. June 27 and July 4, 2019

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; VAR 2019-05,

James Moore, Request to construct

Storage Building on vacant lot

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; SP 2019-07;

Nestle Waters North America Inc.,

Site Plan Review

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. June 27, 2019