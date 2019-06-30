June 27, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Gary Malcolm Bivens

On Saturday, June 15th, Gary Malcolm Bivens, loving husband and father of seven children, passed away at the age of 82.

Gary was born on September 26, 1936 to Avery Tate Bivens and Ellajean Cochran in Birmingham, AL.

When Gary started his own family he moved from Miami to Trenton. Gary opened and operated Bivens Roofing, Inc . After many successful years in business, he retired and fulfilled his lifelong dream of traveling across the US in his RV. Gary was a talented entertainer who sang and played his guitar for family and friends. He loved to watch the birds that visited his many bird feeders. He named all of his birds, but especially enjoyed the cardinals.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, a brother and his son Ronnie Tate Bivens. Gary leaves behind his beloved wife, Patricia Mae Bivens; six children, Steven Bivens ( De De), Dale Bivens (Christine), Wanda Burton (Doug), Melinda Clapp (Michael), Deborah Zalewa (Michael), Kenneth Shorten (Stacie); 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Gary will be greatly missed. His kind unassuming ways and wonderful smile would brighten your day. His loved ones are all the better for having known such a kind and loving man.

Per his wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the ENA Foundation, ena.foundation@ena.org. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services in Newberry, www.milamfh.com.

Walter Ray DeWees

Walter Ray DeWees, 58, of Chiefland passed away June 14th.

Mr. DeWees was born May 5, 1961 to the late Jerrel and Judy DeWees in Jacksonville, but had lived in the Chiefland area since 1974. In his spare time, he supplied and distributed seafood around the Nature Coast and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. DeWees is survived by his wife, Ann DeWees; son, Dusty DeWees of Chiefland; daughters, Nikki DeWees and Tracy DeWees of Chiefland; grandson Bryison Robinson; brother, Rick “Ginger” DeWees of Chiefland; sister, Judy Duck of Old Town; six grandchildren and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. DeWees were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Pastor Chuck Cook officiating. Interment followed at Ellzey Cemetery in Otter Creek. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the DeWees family to help offset expenses.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Bertha Lee Chancey Eady

Mrs. Bertha Lee Chancey Eady, age 88, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born March 26, 1931 in Aripeka, Florida. She was a long time resident of Live Oak, FL and member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Mrs. Eady is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill”; siblings, Isabelle, Curtis, Dorothy, Vernon “Toby”; daughter, Mary; and grandson, Bill. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Francis, James Jr., and Fred; sister-in-law, Dean; sons, William Jr. “Buddy” and Raymond. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danny, Tony, Jennifer, Michael, Michelle and Sam as well as many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Born to Lewis Marie and Fannie Francis Chancey, Bertha was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and friend. A graveside service was held for her on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 am at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com. Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.

Douglas “Wayne” Wright

Douglas “Wayne” Wright, 81, a longtime resident of Newberry, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, June 19th at the E. T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville.

Wayne was born September 11, 1937 in a little shack by the railroad track north of Newberry to Willis and Joanna Wright and had lived most of his life in Newberry. He graduated from Newberry High School, Class of 1955.

Wayne worked with Gainesville Fire Rescue for 20 years as a firefighter, driver-operator, and retired in 1985 as a Lieutenant and was a charter member of the Gainesville Local 2157 Firefighter’s Union. He was a contractor known for his great attention to detail. He designed and built numerous custom homes, employing many of his firefighter brothers during their days off from the fire house. Previous to becoming a firefighter, he also worked for the Florida Forest Service for nine years. Over the years before becoming a firefighter and home builder, he worked many jobs to provide for his family, including farmer, surveyor, running a gum ball route and shoe salesman. Wayne proudly served his country in the US Army and then the Army Reserves in the late 50’s and early to mid 60’s.

Wayne was fun loving and had a love of life. He always had a great “papa” smile, loved to play and tell jokes, had a quick, sharp wit, was very analytical and had an amazing memory until the end. He had a passion for cooking and loved sharing with others. He was an avid hunter and fisherman from an early age until his passing and instilled in his children his love for hunting, fishing, nature and the outdoors. His greatest gift was the time and love he always gave to his family and friends and his loss will be felt by many.

Wayne was preceded in death by Carol Hunt Wright, and he was looking forward to being reunited with the love of his life and wife of 61 years. He was also preceded by his parents, Willis and Joanna Wright; three brothers, W.L. Wright, Devon Wright and Gene Wright. His family is comforted that all are now rejoicing in heaven.

He is survived by four children, Debbie (Tommy) Boyd, Wendell (Debbie) Wright and Steve (Beth) Wright of Newberry and Valerie (Albert) Elmore of Rule, TX; sister, Marie Smith of Newberry; sister-in-law, Peggy Lee of Trenton; five grandchildren, Shauna Jones, Melissa Mullins, Brandon Gregg, Trista Morales and Daniel Elmore; nine great grandchildren, John, Vanessa, Trevor, Hailey, Maria, Avigail, Jayden, Colton and Aurora; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service and celebration of life was held on Monday, June 24th at Bronson Road Church in Newberry, with Pastor Andy Cook presiding. The family received friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. The service began at 11:00 a.m. and a lunch for family and friends followed.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, 3324 West University Avenue, #128, Gainesville, FL 32607 or the American Diabetes Association, 8384 Baymeadows Road Ste. 10, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Please visit Douglas “Wayne” Wright’s memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.