June 6, 2019 Legals

IN THE EIGHTH CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2017-57-CP

Division: Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM REYNOLDS MOON

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

To: Carol Lunde 509 Center St. Starke, FL 32091-3123

The administration of the estate of WILLIAM REYNOLDS MOON, Deceased, File Number 21-2017-57 CP, is pending in the Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is: 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 .

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claim with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

DATED: 06-06-19

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Lindsey B. Lander Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

(352) 463-1025

Florida Bar No. 144339

Personal Representative:

Bobby Moon

C/O Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

330 Sw 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

DATED: June 6, 2019

Pub. June 6 and 13, 2019.

______________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on July 1, 2019 at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2019-05

A request by James Grady Moore, seeking a Variance to construct a metal storage building on a vacant lot in an ESA-2, land use category located on approximately 0.50 acre located at NW 38th CT, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 13-07-14-0012-000C-0120.

Described as: Lot 12, Block C, Two Rivers Estates, a subdivision as per the plat on file and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. June 6, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on July 1, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2019-07

A request by Kathryn Rogers, as agent and applicant for owner, Nestle Waters North America, Inc., for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for the reconstruction of the driveways into the existing facility to separate auto and truck traffic. It also includes a spring water loading area and a process wastewater loading area; in an Industrial land use category located on approximately 39.89 acres, located at 7100 NE CR 340, High Springs, Florida 32643. Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 02-08-16-0000-0003-0010. The property is currently being used for water bottling.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. June 6, 2019

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, sitting also as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, May 13, 2019

2. April Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. SDP 2019-03 - Trenton Church

of Christ

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. June 6, 2019

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000049

CHRISTOPHER A. WEATHERILT

and

BETSY L. WEATHERILT,

PLAINTIFS

v.

SEAN M. HERNDON; NANCY A. HERNDON; U.S. SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS IN POSSESSION,

DEFENDANTS.

_________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 27, 2018, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse; 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on July 29, 2019, the following described property:

Lot 8, PINEWOOD, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book, 1 Page 43, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida. (Property physical address is: 733 SW Second Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693) as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated May 28, 2019

Clerk of Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Notice of Sale has been furnished by United States Mail on this 29th day of May: U.S. Speciality Insurance Company, Registered Agent: Donna Moch, by regular mail at 1200 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33324, Sean M. Herndon, Nancy A. Herndon and Any and All Unknown Occupants c/o Sean M. Herndon and Nancy A. Herndon at 733 SW Second Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693 and Natasha M. Allen, Attorney for Petitioners at Contact @AllenLawInfo.com this 29th day of May 2019 and Gilchrist County Journal.

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. June 6 and 13, 2019.