June 6, 2019 Obituaries

Bradley “Brad” Eugene Inglett

Bradley “Brad” Eugene Inglett, 41, of Old Town, passed away on May 19th in Gainesville.

Brad was born in West Palm Beach at St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital to Sandra Lee Swan Inglett and Ralph Bradley Inglett on August 16th, 1977.

He graduated from Chiefland High School Class of 1996, where he was a member of the Beta Club, played football for the Chiefland Indians and was a member of the CHS Marching Band. He worked with a mobile home set up crew for Hall Brothers Mobile Home Towing, was a line operator for Coca Cola Company and a shift supervisor for Ice River Springs. He loved both of his boys, Gator Football, hunting, NASCAR racing, his dog “Captain” and all of his young nieces, great nieces, nephews and his new step grandson. He enjoyed fishing, being with friends and family and being outdoors.

Brad is preceded in death by his parents; step father, James Timothy Conklin Sr. and sister, Dawn Marie Emmerich. He is survived by his son, Grady Eugene Inglett; step-son Sheldon Taylor (Starr) Stewart; step-grandson, Westin Cal Stewart; ex-wife, Jennifer Joyner; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Michael, Diane (Allen) Harnage, Julie (Ronnie) Inglett, Becky (Justin) Stocco,; brother, Ralph Cox; step-mother, Julia “Judy” Inglett; seven nieces, two nephews, five great-nieces, four great-nephews and special friends, Scott Williams, Timmy Williams, Tony Williams, Mark Swain, Jason Gentry, John Gentry and David Grawcock.

Memorial services were held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st at Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland. A memorial gathering was held one hour prior to the service. A Celebration of Life followed at the home of Grady Inglett, with food and gathering for all family and friends.

In lieu of fresh flowers, the family asked for live plants to plant a garden in his memory. Donations can also be given to Haven Hospice E. T. York Care Center 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606 in memory of Bradley E. Inglett.

The Inglett family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to UF Shands MICU Unit and Haven Hospice E.T. York Care Center of Gainesville for all their outstanding care.

________________

Tony Redd

Tony Redd, 86 of Fanning Springs, passed away Saturday, May 25th in Gainesville.

Tony was born in Brooker on June 18, 1932 to Edward Burton Redd and Martha Harrell Redd. He was the youngest of four children. Tony graduated from Alachua High School and maintained relationships with classmates throughout his life. He married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia Harrison and they have three children, Lynne Smallwood (Bert), Mark Redd (Kathy) and Paul Redd. Among them there are eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Tony was radio communications operator in the Air Force and Reserve, and received metals for National Defense, Good Conduct and Korean Service. He was also granted secret clearance during his military career. Tony went on to work for the United States Postal Service, in various positions before his retirement in Washington D.C. after thirty years of government service.

Later in life, Tony married Jane Jones Redd. Her children are Renee (Kevin) Burnett, Wesley (Terrie) Jones and Clyde Jones. Among them are eight grandchildren.

Tony loved God and was a faithful member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Lacrosse. He will be greatly missed by the congregation and all who love him.

Services were held Wednesday, May 29th at 12:00 p.m. at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in La Crosse, with Bro. Thad Marshall officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

________________

Tony Sherwood Russ

Tony Sherwood Russ, 81, of Chiefland, passed away Saturday, May 25th.

Mr. Russ was born June 6, 1937 to the late John and Anna Russ in Southhill, KY. He served 4 years in the United Stated Navy, worked construction and was a clerk at ABC Liquors. He moved to Chiefland from Silver Springs in 2002. Mr. Russ enjoyed gardening, fishing and doing crossword puzzles. He was a member of VFW and Eagles. Mr. Russ was a Protestant.

He is survived by his daughters, Rose Marie (Mike) Johnson of Havana and Virginia (Billy) Gilcrist of Chiefland; son, William Webb of Live Oak; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 18 great great grandchildren; brother, Mitchell (Lois) Russ of Morgantown, KY; sister, Gail Morris of Boonville, IN and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers, Carl and Bobby Russ; his parents; companion, Laverne Kato; daughter, Beverly (Johnny) Kent; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Webb; one grandson and one great grandson.

A graveside service will be held on June 10th at 12:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6505 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation in Gainesville.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

________________

Aubrey Lee Smith

Aubrey Lee Smith, 60, of Ft. Myers, passed away on May 16th.

Aubrey was born on May 30, 1958 in Plant City. He was a mechanic for Lee County Schools.

He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey (Sonny) Smith, Jr.; step mother, Mary Jo (Furtal) Smith; grandparents, Aubrey and Thelma Smith, Sr. of Ft. Myers; Clinton Boyette and Clarice (McElroy) Nettles of Trenton.

He is survived by his mother, Martell (Boyette) Purcell of Live Oak; sisters, Pauline (Richardson) Frazier of McAlpin and Lesley (Smith) Parker of Ft. Myers; brother, Louis Smith of Ft. Myers.

Arrangements were under the care of Ft. Myers Memorial Funeral and Cremation.

________________

Mary Sandra “Sandi”

Rodenboh Whitehead

Mary Sandra Rodenboh Whitehead “Sandi”, age 65, passed away Tuesday, May 7th, in Gainesville.

Sandi was born June 22, 1953 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Bud and Mary Rodenboh. When she was five, they moved to Port Charlotte and eventually to Punta Gorda. A graduate of Charlotte High School, Sandi lived her life there until 2011 when she moved to Trenton to be with her sister, brother-in-law and family. Sandi is most known in Charlotte County, as well as Levy and Gilchrist, for her provision of childcare. She loved what she did and loved the families she worked with. The children that were entrusted to her care became “her kids” and she loved them as such.

Sandi was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tommy DiBonaventura. She is survived by her son, Jake Whitehead of Aurora, IL; sister, Barbara Stroud of Lakeland; sister and brother-in-law, Pegi (Bill) Hanchey of Trenton; uncle, John Wenger of Broomall, PA; grandchildren, Donovan Whitehead, Elizabeth Rinker and Dustin Rinker; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews that adored her; many lifelong friends and “her kids” and their families. She is greatly missed.

A time to celebrate Sandi will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 4:00 p.m., at her home in Trenton. Please join us as we share a meal and share our love of Sandi. Meat and tea will be provided, please bring a side dish or dessert. All are welcome.

Because Sandi was such a voracious reader and loved children, her family is asking that those who wish, purchase a children’s book and donate it to a daycare, church or library in her memory. Her family has made labels to place inside the books before donating. If you are interested in receiving one, please email your name and mailing address to hancheyw@bellsouth.net and one will be mailed to you. Please visit Sandi’s memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

________________