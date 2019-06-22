Lauren Roberts elected State FFA Area II Vice President

Share !



Trenton FFA had a ReMARKable week at the 91st Florida FFA

Convention and Expo

This year’s convention also marked the 50th anniversary of girls being allowed to join FFA. Lauren becomes the first girl from Gilchrist County to serve as a Florida FFA State Officer.

With her election Lauren will join a distinguished list of fifteen Trenton FFA alumni who have served as state officers. The past state officers in recent years from the Trenton Chapter include Austin Polk served as Vice-President in 2014-2015, Brooks Parrish served as State President in 2015-16 and Justus Jones was Area II Vice-President in 2018-19.

In addition to Lauren Roberts’ election to state office, Lauren was named the winner of the Employment Skills Leadership Development Event, the Agriscience Fair Social Systems Category winner, Agriscience Fair Overall Division 5 Winner, and the Agriscience Research Proficiency winner. Lauren will be representing Florida FFA in these events at the National FFA Convention in October. She also earned her State FFA Degree and was a Star in Agriscience Finalists.

Lauren was also recognized at State Convention as the 2018 Prepared Public Speaking National Winner and 2018 Agriscience National Winner this past October at National FFA Convention.

Lauren will defer her entrance into the University of Florida College of Agriculture until next year because serving as the Area II Vice-President is a full time position.

Justus Jones, Trenton FFA Alumni delivered an impactful retiring address entitled “Work Hard” and retired as the 2018-2019 Area II State Vice President at State Convention. Justus Jones now plans to finish his AA at Florida Gateway College then attend UF’s School of Natural Resources to earn a degree in Environmental Sciences. With this degree he hopes to attain a career working in Florida’s water conservation issues.

Scott Osteen, a member of the Trenton FFA alumni, was recognized as the Silver Gavel State Officer team for his year of service to Florida FFA 25 years ago.

The Trenton Sr. and Middle Chapters were recognized as Premier Chapters and the Sr. Chapter was named a National Chapter.

Makenzie Smith was the recipient of the L.O. Baldwin Scholarship. She is a finalist in the Fruit and/or Vegetable Production Placement Proficiency, participated in the Agricultural Education Institute and she earned her State FFA degree. Makenzie was named the Florida Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Student.

The Trenton FFA Alumni and Supporters group earned 2nd Place as an Outstanding Alumni Affiliate.

Zachary Hardee was a finalist in the Beef Production Placement Proficiency and earned his State FFA Degree.

During the Middle School Parade of Champions the following students were recognized for the Ornamental Horticulture Demonstration Career Development Event; Braley Hines placed third in the Landscape Category, Carsen McKenzie and Kinsey Colley placed 4th in Consumer Use Category. Lois Bachle of the Middle Chapter for winning the Production Category. Additionally, the Horse Evaluation team was recognized for earning 5th Place in the State.

Colton Rucker and Justus Jones were recognized for earning the American FFA Degree and Adam Smith was recognized for earning the State FFA Degree during the convention.

Rebecca and Carol Lynn Drilling of the Middle School Chapter were named the winner of the Agriscience Fair Division 2 Environmental/Natural Resource Systems Category. Ellie Sessler and Savannah McCoy of the Sr. Chapter earned 3rd Place in the Agriscience Fair Division 4 Animal Systems Category.

Alizabeth Morehouse of the Sr. Chapter was named the winner of the Agriscience Fair Division 5 Food Products and Processing Systems Category.

The 91st Florida FFA Convention and Expo was held June 10-14 at Caribe Royale in Orlando. Nearly 5,000 FFA members, advisors, administrators, alumni, and parents attended the convention.