Lisa Barry new principal at Bell Middle/High School

Lisa Barry is the new head principal at Bell Middle/High School. Barry has a long career with the Gilchist County School District. She started at Trenton Elementary and later moved to Bell Elementary as an ESE teacher in a self contained classroom. She then moved to the high school where she worked as a guidance counselor. In 2010 she became an Assistant Principal at Bell Middle/High School. She has coached Volleyball for the past six years and last year she took the Lady Bulldogs to State Finals and came home with the runner-up medal. Barry’s husband, Drue Barry will be coaching the Lady Bulldogs Volley Ball Team this coming school year.

Principal Barry is a graduate of Bell High School and loves her school very much. Principal Barry said she was looking forward to the new school year as principal.

Brent Douglas will remain as the Assistant Principal and a dean will be named at a later date.

Principal Barry will be replacing retiring Principal Sherry Lindsey. Lindsey was Principal of Bell Elementary for five years and then became the Principal at Bell Middle/High five years ago. She retired at the end of this school year.