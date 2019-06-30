Local Cowboy and Cowgirls to compete in National Finals

Share !



John, Jordyn and Jayme Jones are the fourth generation of their family to compete in rodeo. In fact their late great-grandfather Addy Jones entered rodeos in his youth. Dale “Pinky” Jones their grandfather now helps coach his grandchildren in the American sport. Granddaddy (Pinky) spends a couple afternoons a week at the J Cross Ranch working with Jordyn and Jayme.

At the end of the season the Florida Little Britches standings showed Jayme Jones, age 5, finished in fourth place in Barrel racing, third in pole bending, 4th in goat tail untying and 4th in all around for the Little Wrangler division ages 5-8. Jayme also started halfway through the year and only competed February through June.

Jordyn Jones, age 10, placed third in barrel racing, second in pole bending, first in goat tying, 5th in trail course and third in the all around. Jordyn was the goat tying champion and reserve pole bending champion in the Junior Girls division age 9-13. Jayme and Jordan are the children of Justin and Christy Jones.

John Jones finished third in Team Roping Header, fourth in Dally Ribbon Roper, third in Tiedown Roping and third in the all around. John competed in the Senior Boys division ages 14-18. John, 16, is the son of Jason and Shauna Jones. John is growing up on the family farm in the flatwoods of Gilchrist County right next door to his Granddaddy aka coach and Grandma. In this case the grandparents might just be the Jones’ kids biggest fans.

The Florida Little Britches Rodeo Finals were held June 1-2 at Powerline Arena in Jacksonville. Both Jordyn and John have qualified for the National Little Britches Rodeo Finals which will be held on July 2-7 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Florida Little Britches is the newest youth rodeo association in Florida for kids ages 5 - 18. It is a sanctioned chapter of the NLBRA or National Little Britches Rodeo Association, one of the oldest rodeo associations around, and these kids will be given an opportunity to qualify and compete at the National Little Britches Finals. The NLBRA season begins each year in July after the National Finals. To qualify for the National Finals Little Britches Rodeo, a contestant must place in the top seven of an event at five individual rodeos. Each contestant takes their top five places for each event to the National Finals at which they will compete for buckles, saddles, scholarships, and other awards. During the Florida Little Britches’rodeos, contestants will compete for National Little Britches Association points and their share of the jackpot.

Good luck to the Jones kids as they move on to National Finals.