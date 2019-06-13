Trenton’s Darian Ingram is 2019 Miss Softball and Todd Bryant is Dairy Farmers’ 1A Coach of the Year

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers Softball program continues to roll up the honors as All-Star Pitcher, sophomore Darian Ingram is named the 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Softball in the sunshine state. The Head Coach of the 27-0 Trenton Lady Tigers, Todd Bryant is named the 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Coach of the Year.

The 2019 Miss Softball led the Trenton Tigers to the 1A State Championship with a 27-0 record. Her 23-0 pitching record held opposing hitters to a .40 ERA while she struck out 206 batters in 140 innings. She continues to play the game that she loves during the summer for the Santa Fe Inferno by Coach Humphrey. Darian Ingram is committed to Florida Atlantic University.

Coach Bryant began the 2019 season with a goal of returning to the FHSAA Final Four after Wewahitchka defeated the Lady Tigers in the 2018 1A championship game. The Trenton Lady Tigers team goal was to return to the Final Four and win the championship in 2019. Not only did they win the Championship, they defeated Nationally and State ranked teams during their regular season to finish at 27-0. Coach Bryant earned the award over second place Michael Graham of Sneads High School. Coach Bryant has a 90-17 record coaching the Lady Tigers during the last four years. Coach Bryant led the THS Baseball team to a 2013 1A baseball crown.