Local kids had a great time at the first ever Bell Soccer Camp. Thank you to the 28 kids (kindergarten-6th grade) who attended and the 10 Bell Middle/High soccer team members who helped out.

This coming season BHS is excited to host home games for the first time in history. There will be six home games and summer camp members can wear their camp shirts to get in free.

Come out and support the Bulldogs!