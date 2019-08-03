August 1, 2019 Legals

Share !



REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. on August 8,2019 by the Office of the Town Manager at the Bell Town Hall, 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, from individuals or businesses on the following: New Tractor, 32-35 Horsepower with loader, 4 wheel drive, 60”bucket, 3rd function valve kit, heavy duty tires, grapple rake 60-64 inch, and 5ft. cutter mower. The sealed proposals will be publicly opened, reviewed and selected by the Town Council on August 8, 2019 following the 6:00 p.m. deadline. Interested individuals or businesses shall submit a copy of their bid to the Office of the Town Manager, 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619. The Town of Bell reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any information or irregularities in the proposal process and to award the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the Town of Bell.

Publish July 11-25, and August 1, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 499.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

LOTS 17 & 18 WOODLAND ACRES OF AN UNREC PLAT OF HARVEY JARVIS 95/50 136/164 136/166 UTIL EASEMENT 136/633 175/99 178/192 219/155 237/159 2005/7700 2008/131 2008/132

Assessed to: SPIRIT DON C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 880.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property:

LOT 203 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITES OR 46 PG 463 88/310 96/350 125/60 EASEMENT 128/616 132/08 140/391 172/122 182/326 183/370

Assessed to: ANNICE B MOORE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

As of July 21, 2019, I, Shawn Michael Travis, am no longer responsible for Rachel Lynn Travis or Brenda Kay Griffin’s bills.

Pub Aug 1, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 19000036CAAXMX

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON, ET AL.,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON

Last Known Address: 2700 NORTH EAST 80TH AVENUE, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643, Current Residence Unknown

FRED WEBBER

Last Known Address: 2700 NORTH EAST 80TH AVENUE, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643, Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT ONE IN CAIN MILL WOODS SUBDIVISION, FIRST ADDITION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 62, GILCHRIST COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS, ALL IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST.

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A. Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 9908, FT. LAUDERDALE, FL 33310-0908 on or before September 6, 2019, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in THE GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL) and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua Çounty Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 25th day of July, 2019.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. August 1 and 8, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000047CAAXMX

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2004, 2004-CB7 TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-CB7,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAY KEVIN SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY K. SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY KEVIN SPEARMEN; CAROLYN SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN J. SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN COX; et al;

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgement. Final Judgement was awarded on July 2, 2019 in Civil Case No. 18000047CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2004, 2004-CB7 TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-CB7 is the Plaintiff, and JAY KEVIN SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY K. SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY KEVIN SPEARMEN; CAROLYN SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN J. SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN COX; are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Todd Newton will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, on August 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST the following described REAL property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 9, 12, 13 & 16, BLOCK 14, SUWANNEE RIVER SUBDIVISION, AS PER ORIGINAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 1, IN THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH A 1998 SPEA DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME ID# OW60624A TITLE #75752691 AND MOBILE HOME ID #OW60624B TITLE #75752692

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of the Court on July 25, 2019.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE COURT

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE / PITE, LLP

Attorneyfor Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Fax: (561) 392-6965

Primary E Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua Çounty Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

Pub. August 1 and 8, 2019.

City of Fanning Springs City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will meet in a Workshop on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs, City Hall, 17651 NW 90th CT., Fanning Springs, FL.

The Agenda is:

1. FY 2019-2020 Budget

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 29th day of July, 2019.

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Pub. August 1, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HARVEY JOE SLAYTON, SR., also known as Harvey Joe Slayton, Deceased.

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number:_21-2019-CP-27_

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order Of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HARVEY JOE SLAYTON, SR., also known as Harvey Joe Slayton, deceased, File Number 21-2019-CP-27, by the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693; that the decedent’s date of death was February 14, 2018; that the total value of the estate which consisted of Personal Property only, is $16,500.00, and that the name and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Name

Estate of Shirley P. Slayton Address

c/o Glenda S. Joyce, Successor Personal Representative

6701 SW 50th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Name

Glenda S. Joyce, Successor Trustee

Slayton Family Revocable Trust

Address

6701 SW 50th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order Of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2019.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

David Miller Lang, Jr. Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

(352) 463-7800

Person Giving Notice:

Glenda S. Joyce, Petitioner

6701 SW 50th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. August 1 and 8, 2019.

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, 1996 Ford Mustang VIN# 1FALP4040TF193907 and 2003 Ford F-150 VIN# 1FTRX17283NA43153, will be sold at Public Auction on August 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Pub. August 1, 2019.

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

(NO Issues at this time)

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. August 1, 2019

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 19/20 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Hart Springs

Property Appraiser

Sheriff

Supervisor of Elections

Tax Collector

Clerk of Court

Fire Services

Fire Services (Fanning Springs/Trenton)

Ambulance/Rescue Services

Other Departments/Subjects(Issues)

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. August 1, 2019

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Budget Meeting on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-1600 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Pub. August 1, 2019

