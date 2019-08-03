August 1, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Robert H (Bob) Bache

Robert H (Bob) Bache, 79, of High Springs died July 22, 2019 at Haven Hospice after a long battle with cancer with his family at his side. He was born July 12, 1940 in Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife Edie, son Rob (Holly) Bache, daughter Susan (C.J.) Alexander and grandchildren Hannah, Beth, Ben, Trey, Olivia, Sam, Mary, and David, Brothers Bill (Barbara) Bache of N.C., Emery (Linda) Swearingen and Sister Margaret (David) Kidd both of Gainesville. Also sisters-in-law Sue Isaac and Barbara Roberts of Cabot, AR and brother-in-law Gary (Tanya) Clayton of Little Rock, AR. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins living many places around the USA. He is predeceased by Parents William Hyatt Bache and John E. And Marilou Swearingen.

Bob was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1963. He graduated from the University of Florida with degrees in Advertising and Public Relations and Masters in Business Administration in 1972. He worked in various positions for the city of Gainesville and Alachua County. He was employed as a Classification Specialist at Union Correctional Institute in Raiford from 1983-2007 when he retired. Bob loved hunting, fishing, and was a master woodcarver. He loved his family, many friends, and most of all loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A funeral service was held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church in High Springs with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Interment followed at High Springs cemetery. Visitation was from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to First Baptist Church of High Springs for pay off of children’s ministry building mortgage.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_______________

James Rudolph Williams

James Rudolph Williams, 80, entered joyfully into the presence of our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.

Rudolph was born in Lake County, FL on April 17, 1939 to James Albert Williams and Lowell Margaret Dees Williams. The family moved back to Dixie County shortly thereafter, where Rudolph lived for the remainder of his life.

He married the love of his life, Bonnie Faye Weeks on January 16, 1959.

Rudolph was a hard-working man who always put his family first. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and an extraordinary memory. He loved hearing a good joke. Throughout his life he worked as a Forest Ranger with the Florida Forest Service, an equipment operator with W.E. Malone Logging, and retired as a truck driver with the Dixie County Road Department. He was a member of the Suwannee River Baptist Church in Old Town, FL

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Faye Williams of Old Town, FL, two children, Edward Williams (Kari) of Old Town, FL and Shannon Williams-Paramore (David) of Perry, FL; and one grandson Trey Krejcar of California; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Suwannee River Baptist Church with Bros. Bobby Lindsey and Ben Kimmell officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

_______________

Card of Thanks

On behalf of the Brown family, we would like to thank each and everyone who have, in the past few months, shown our family your love and support. The phone calls, cards, food and hugs have helped us in more ways than you can ever know.

Although the loss of our beloved sister and friend leaves a space that will never be filled, your thoughtfulness at this time will be remembered forever.

Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so very much whatever the part.

Mary Lou Rain, Frances Sanders, Viney Ann Schofield, S.J. (Lillian) Brown, Lester (Beverly) Brown, Larry (Madeline) Brown, and Thomas Brown.

________________