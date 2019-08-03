Braley Hines wins State Speech Contest

Share !



Congratulations to Braley Hines for winning the Association of Florida Conservation District’s Annual State Speech Contest. Braley representedGilchrist Soil and Water Conservation District in mid July at the state competition. Braley competed against two young ladies from Area 1 and 2 to win. Braley has won the district contest in Gilchrist County for the past two years. She also represented the Gilchrist Soil and Water District last year at the AFCD Annual Speech Contest. Katrina Pace of the Soil and Water Conservation District said, “We are so proud of Braley for her outstanding speeches.”

Braley is 13 years old and the daughter of Ashley Cook and Brandon Hines. She is very active in Trenton Middle FFA where she will serve as Secretary for her chapter this school year.

“I feel public speaking comes natural to me and each contest helps me become better.” Braley said this week. She also said that she knows public speaking skills will help her in life no mater what career she chooses.

Katrina Pace would like to remind parents and students that it’s time to get ready for the Gilchrist Soil and Water Conservation District speech contest which is held in October. All 6th thru 12th graders that attend public school, private school or home school can participate. For further information about the speech contest or poster contest, please contact Gilchrist Soil and Water Conservation District at (352) 463-4093 or stop in at their office at 729 East Wade Street in Trenton.